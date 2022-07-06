Phantom of the Opera comes to the Millennium Forum as Derry News chats to the amazing young talent taking on the iconic lead roles

The Millennium Forum has begun rehearsals for the Youth Musical production of the hit show, The Phantom of the Opera, which debuts on Wednesday August 3 and runs until Sat August 6.

This all local youth version of one of the longest running musicals of all time will feature a whole host of local talent.

Bagging the coveted title roles are Aodhan Kehoe, who plays the Phantom, and Tirna-Kate Fox, as Christine.

Derry lad Aodhan has just turned twenty and is very excited to be taking on the role of the Phantom, which he describes as a 'bucket list role’ for many musical theatre performers.

This is Aodhan’s third youth production at the Forum and has just finished performing as Ryan in the Grove Theatre Group’s production of ‘High School Musical.’

Previously, Aodhan was part of the globally renowned production, ‘The White Handkerchief’, where he was honoured to represent Jackie Duddy in this new stage show based on the events of Bloody Sunday.

Aodhan said: "This is a big change from High School Musical, but it's fun, it's something new. It's two completely different roles; I've gone from the glitz and glam of High School Musical to a quite dark show, definitely no jazz hands in this show, but I'm loving the new challenge."

Joining Aodhan as Christine, Omagh girl, Tirna-Kate Fox studied acting and singing with Leanne Daly at Hazelwand Theatre school where she has embarked on many iconic roles such as Maria in ‘The Sound of Music’, Adelaide in ‘Guys and Dolls’ and Eponine in ‘Les Miserables.'

Christine is one of her dream roles and she is excited to perform this iconic role with such an amazing group of performers. This is Tirna-Kate's first role for Millennium Forum Youth Productions.

"Everyone is so talented and has been so welcoming. It's been lovely coming up to a new atmosphere and performing in Derry. It is a dream role and I am just so excited.

"As much as there isn't dancing, there is so much emotion in the show, you use every part of your body to portray that. We are being prepped so well and we have rehearsals for the rest of the month. I can't wait to get on stage, I'm so excited."

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it.

He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s enthralling score includes ‘Think of Me,’ ‘Angel of Music,’ ‘Music of the Night’, ‘All I Ask of You’,’ ‘Masquerade’ and the infamous title song.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.