05 Jul 2022

Public meeting tonight to organise campaign on action needed to improve road safety at Creggan Hill

Public meeting tonight to organise campaign on action needed to improve road safety at Creggan Hill

Councillor O'Neill: "Safe access to our parks is essential and for anyone who has tried to cross this road with kids and a pram knows how dangerous it is

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 11:18 AM

A community public meeting will take place on Tuesday July 5 at 7pm in Gwyn’s Cafe in Brooke Park to engage with residents and stakeholders.

The meeting is being held to organise a campaign on the action needed to improve the road safety and air quality of the crossing at Creggan Hill from Marlborough Road and the surrounding area.

This is in response to a motion passed at May's Full Council meeting proposed by People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O'Neill.

Councillor O'Neill said: "Safe access to our parks is essential and for anyone who has tried to cross this road with kids and a pram knows how dangerous it is.

"It is important that local residents are central to informing the solutions required to improve the road safety and air quality of this crossing."

The motion brought before Council stated that 'Council notes the importance of safe pedestrian access to our local parks.'

It continued: "This is inclusive of safety in road crossings as well as the air quality in the area surrounding the park. Council will convene a meeting with DFI and local community stakeholders to explore how to improve safe pedestrian access to Brooke Park crossing Creggan Hill from Marlborough Road.

"Council will present a paper on actions that can be taken to address the poor air quality in the areas surrounding Brooke Park and Bull Park, which will encompass improved air quality monitoring and green solutions.

"Council will utilise the learnings from this for safe access planning for all the parks in the Council district."

Local News

