Multiple burglaries in Waterside area of city are believed to be linked

Derry and Strabane Police are investigating reports of two burglaries and an attempted burglary in the city on Monday June 27, they believe may be linked.

A report was made shortly after 7am on Monday 27 that entry was gained to a house in Riverview Terrace sometime overnight and purses containing cash were taken.

At around 9.30am, a report was made that a man tried the door of a house in Hayesbank Park but, when he was unable to gain entry, he left.

At 11.40am, a further report was made that keys for a grey Suzuki Vitara had been taken from another house in Hayesbank Park and the vehicle had been stolen.

It’s believed this vehicle was stolen sometime between 5am and 7am and may have been involved in a collision on Craigavon Bridge in the city at around 7am. The vehicle was later stopped in County Donegal and the driver was arrested by An Garda Síochána.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 452 of 27/06/22.