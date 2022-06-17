Search

17 Jun 2022

Derry's Gary Rutherford wins RCN's Nurse of the Year award

"Gaining recognition from my peers within the nursing profession is such a testament to the vital and much needed work that ARC Fitness does"

Derry's own Gary nominated for Nurse of the Year award

RCN: Gary has helped individuals and families struggling with substance abuse, run awareness campaigns and held events to change the conversation around addiction

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

17 Jun 2022 2:42 PM

ARC Fitness founder and project development manager, Gary Rutherford, has been awarded the Royal College of Nursing Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award for 2022.

The Derry man was shortlisted earlier this year and was presented with the win by Health Minister, Robin Swann, at a special ceremony held at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood, last night.

ARC Fitness is a non-profit organisation that was first launched in 2019 by Gary, a registered mental health nurse and a qualified personal trainer.

It seeks to give individuals, who are recovering from addiction and substance mis-use, the opportunity to focus on improving their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with community.

Commenting on his win, Gary said: "I was humbled to receive the RCN Nurse of the Year award last night. Gaining recognition from my peers within the nursing profession is such a testament to the vital and much needed work that ARC Fitness does.

"I became a nurse ultimately because I want to help and support those in need, and to be in that room last night surrounded by such amazing nurses who share that passion was just an amazing experience.”

A spokesperson for the Royal College of Nursing said: "Gary’s nomination explains how he has developed a ‘no shame’ approach to addressing the stigma related to addiction and supporting individuals 'often living chaotic lives on the periphery of society.'

"Gary has helped individuals and families struggling with substance abuse, run awareness campaigns and held events to change the conversation around addiction. 

"This has led to reductions in depression and anxiety as well as positive social contacts between participants. 

"He ensures this client group has a voice to shape services and uses his leadership skills to change and positively influence care delivery to this group. Many congratulations to Gary."

Rita Devlin, director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, added: “Through his innovative and caring approach to care, Gary has changed the lives of many for the better.

“Working throughout the pandemic, he has created a new service and a different approach to treating those struggling with substance misuse and addiction.”   

Minister, Robin Swann, added: “I congratulate Gary on this great achievement, winning Nurse of the Year 2022. Your commitment to caring and helping people recover from addiction is remarkable."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media