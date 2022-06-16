Derry charities and community projects receive part of £5.8 million funding from The National Lottery

Fourteen Derry charities and community projects are benefitting from part of a £5.8 million contribution announced today by The National Lottery Community Fund.

There are also many national projects that will benefit Derry as part of their nationwide efforts.

Three Derry projects have been selected to receive significant sums. These include charities that provide vital work within the community.

Old Library Trust, a Derry charity established in 2001, provides services and activities to reduce health inequalities, address the underlying causes of poor health and improve community health and wellbeing. They are set to receive half a million pounds in funding.

George McGowan, Project Director at the Old Library Trust, said this funding will help them provide a quality service to help those most vulnerable in our community.

George said: This award will build on the previous three years success and see our DEEDS Project (Dementia Engaged and empowered in Derry & Strabane) further support people with dementia to live better for longer within their own communities and to further progress the Derry City & Strabane district council area as a Dementia friendly region.

"This project will bring hope to those in most need, post COVID19, and provide invaluable support to at least 135 people who are living with Dementia and a minimum of 120 carers whilst educating and empowering at least 700 relevant others over a three year period on the importance of recognising the impact of Dementia to individuals, families & communities.

"This award is for all those people who have had an extremely difficult & challenging time during the last few COVID years dealing with Dementia in their lives. The Old Library Trust and the DEEDS team will be here to support families living across the district in both Urban and rural settings.

"We will continue to provide a quality service to help those most vulnerable in our communities and educate, empower and assist everyone experiencing dementia to live as full a life as possible for as long as possible in their own communities. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially all those that buy a national lottery ticket because this helps to support the amazing work we do."

Also, Derry charity Youthlife, will be funded nearly £150,000. Youthlife has provided support for children and young people aged 5-25, for the last thirty years, who have been affected by bereavement, separation, divorce or loss of a significant person.

Finally, community project, An Gaelaras Ltd - part of cultural centre, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin- are set to receive just over £42,000 in funding.

An Gaeláras is a community cultural resource centre established primarily for the preservation and promotion of the Irish language within Derry and the surrounding areas.

The Derry community projects set to benefit from £10,000 of funding are Northern Mutual Limited, 4RS Recycling C.I.C, CRJ Ltd, Community Partnership Ltd, Foyle Parents and Friends association, Glenelly Development Trust Ltd and Greater Shantallow Community Arts.

Also set to receive £10,000 of funding are Hillcrest Trust Ltd, St Columbs Park Reconciliation Trust, Strathfoyle Women's Activity Group Ltd, Two Castles Community Development Association and Zero Waste North West.

Projects across Northern Ireland are being supported with a focus on schemes to help young people make better choices, activities to reduce isolation among older people and plans to help people facing challenges in their community.

The Northern Ireland Youth Forum has been awarded a £499,107 grant to support and empower young people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or vulnerable. Over three years the project will run activities, a drop-in centre and training which will support young people to make positive life choices, improve their connections and equip them with skills for their future.

Chris Quinn, Director, Northern Ireland Youth Forum, said: “Youth homelessness rose by around 500 per cent since the start of the pandemic, so this project is needed more than ever. We are so grateful for this National Lottery grant which will help us empower young people with lived experience of homelessness to support those in similar situations, helping them make connections.”

This latest round of funding comes as The National Lottery Community Fund reviews how it awards grants in Northern Ireland. Communities are facing fresh challenges and opportunities, and they want to involve all communities in conversations about funding to understand what these are and how they can support communities better.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Chair, said: “Congratulations to all those awarded grants today, it is inspiring to see the wide range of activities that organisations are carrying out to help local people.

“We are currently thinking about what our grant making will look like between now and 2030 and we want to ensure communities across Northern Ireland help shape the future of how we invest money. We intend to do this by listening, learning and responding to ideas and suggestions.

“Please get in touch and tell us your views. We really want to hear from everyone, not just those who have benefitted from National Lottery funding in the past.”

To give your views on what is important in your community to help shape the future of National Lottery funding, email YourViewsNI@tnlcommunityfund. org.uk or telephone 028 9055 1455.