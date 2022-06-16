Search

16 Jun 2022

Protest planned in Derry to stand against cost of living crisis

The Derry Cost of Living Crisis Campaign will be organising actions in local communities this Saturday morning

Protest planned in Derry to stand against cost of living crisis

"The cost of living crisis that is pushing ever increasing numbers of people into hardship is showing no signs of abating"

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 11:40 AM

A Day of Action on the Cost of Living Crisis is planned for this Sat June 18 in Derry.

There will also be protests in other places across the North, including Belfast, Strabane, Coleraine and Enniskillen.

The days of action come in conjunction with protests in London and Dublin. The protests are demanding a range of immediate measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.  
 
The Derry Cost of Living Crisis Campaign will be organising actions in local communities this Saturday morning followed by a short protest at 1.00pm at Newmarket Street (by The Millennium Forum) in the City Centre. 
 
A spokesperson said: "The cost of living crisis that is pushing ever increasing numbers of people into hardship is showing no signs of abating. Government action continues to lag well behind what is needed or, in the case of Stormont, is virtually non-existent.
 
"Saturday’s events will be followed by a Saturday June 25 march and rally at Stormont organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and backed by the Cost of Living Crisis Campaign and many others. 
 
"The pre-pandemic and pre-cost-of-living crisis statistics for poverty and low-pay in Derry means that people here are being disproportionately impacted by rising prices for energy, food, housing and other essential costs.

"There is simply no excuse for hundreds of millions of pounds to be sitting in a Stormont bank account when so many people across our communities are so desperately in need of help. 
 
"We urge people in Derry and elsewhere to join the June 18 Day of Action in their own towns and to get on one of the many buses heading to the June 25 Cost of Living Crisis rally on Stormont.

"We need to maximise pressure for pay and benefit increases in line with inflation along with price caps on essential costs, increased taxation on the super-rich and energy companies."
 
To book a seat on the Derry Trades Union Council Bus to Stormont June 25 Cost of Living Protest, see: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2223084197843936

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media