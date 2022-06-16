Protest planned in Derry to stand against cost of living crisis

A Day of Action on the Cost of Living Crisis is planned for this Sat June 18 in Derry.

There will also be protests in other places across the North, including Belfast, Strabane, Coleraine and Enniskillen.

The days of action come in conjunction with protests in London and Dublin. The protests are demanding a range of immediate measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.



The Derry Cost of Living Crisis Campaign will be organising actions in local communities this Saturday morning followed by a short protest at 1.00pm at Newmarket Street (by The Millennium Forum) in the City Centre.



A spokesperson said: "The cost of living crisis that is pushing ever increasing numbers of people into hardship is showing no signs of abating. Government action continues to lag well behind what is needed or, in the case of Stormont, is virtually non-existent.



"Saturday’s events will be followed by a Saturday June 25 march and rally at Stormont organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and backed by the Cost of Living Crisis Campaign and many others.



"The pre-pandemic and pre-cost-of-living crisis statistics for poverty and low-pay in Derry means that people here are being disproportionately impacted by rising prices for energy, food, housing and other essential costs.

"There is simply no excuse for hundreds of millions of pounds to be sitting in a Stormont bank account when so many people across our communities are so desperately in need of help.



"We urge people in Derry and elsewhere to join the June 18 Day of Action in their own towns and to get on one of the many buses heading to the June 25 Cost of Living Crisis rally on Stormont.

"We need to maximise pressure for pay and benefit increases in line with inflation along with price caps on essential costs, increased taxation on the super-rich and energy companies."



To book a seat on the Derry Trades Union Council Bus to Stormont June 25 Cost of Living Protest, see: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2223084197843936