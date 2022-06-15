Search

Derry clinic wins Cosmetic Clinic of the Year at 2022 Awards

Jemma (left) and Kerry (right) only opened their salon less than two years ago

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

15 Jun 2022 6:12 PM

True You Clinic in Derry's North West Business Complex, have scooped the top prize for Cosmetic Clinic of the Year at the NI Hair and Beauty Awards.

The clinic was shortlisted along with nine other finalists from across the country after being nominated by the public.

After a judges panel made their decision, the Derry aesthetics clinic took home the trophy at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Owners and practitioners at True You Clinic, Kerry Gillespie and Jemma Heath told Derry News they were extremely honoured to take home the award.

Kerry said: "It was an amazing night. We just couldn't believe it. Jemma was shaking. We are so delighted. It's out of clinics all over Northern Ireland, so for us to win, it's just so special.

"It's out of clinics all over Northern Ireland, so for us to win, for the girls to get the recognition from all the clients that come through the door, it's just so special.

Kerry and Jemma also work alongside beauty therapist, Shree, in the salon which opened in July of 2020.

All the ladies wanted to thank the public for their unbelievable support for the clinic in its primary years. 

Kerry added: "We've not been open long, not even two years, so that's probably the main reason we were so shocked. We really want to send a massive thank you to everyone for the nomination and their ongoing support."

The nominees were decided by the public and then the judging panel decided the winner. 

The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards have become the leading celebration of the hair and beauty professionals that operate in the country.

Creative Oceanic hosted the event for the 5th year with the awards split across two chapters and two events; one dedicated to beauty and the other focused on hair proffessionals.

Incredible contenders from across the industry attended the memorable celebration on June 12, at The Europa Hotel in Belfast.

A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 said: “The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“The Awards provided a platform to thank those that deliver high class services, making sure clients are left with the best of impressions.

“The winners lead the way in providing innovative treatments and are role models for the rest of the beauty world.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

True You Clinic can be found at Unit 31, North West Business Complex Skeoge, Derry, BT48 8SE.

Kerry and Jemma accepting their award at the Europa on Sunday night (Picture: Oceanic events)

