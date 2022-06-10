Concern to host its annual Scalp Mountain walk this weekend

The Derry Concern group is holding its annual Scalp Mountain Walk and collection on Sunday June 12th beginning at 2pm.

Their last walk was delayed until September of last year due to the Covid crisis. In those few short months the situation for the world as a whole seems to have become a great deal worse.

Locally many people are suffering from the rise in the cost of living due to rocketing fuel and food prices. The poorest inevitably are the worst affected. These local problems have been brought about partially by the war in Ukraine.

Concern’s appeal this year concentrates on the crisis for the people of Ukraine. Five million people have been forced to flee the country altogether and a further 6.5 million have been internally displaced.

A European crisis of this magnitude has not been seen since the end of the second world war. Concern has had 50 years of experience of dealing with crises of this nature. Concern is now using this expertise in Ukraine. Along with other agencies, Concern is providing emergency help. This includes: cash assistance, survival kits, hygiene kits and baby supplies.

A spokesperson said: “Until the invasion we were not aware of the importance of Ukraine for world trade, especially in supplies of grain and fertiliser. Local farmers are experiencing huge jumps in the cost of fertiliser which will be passed on to consumers in the form of rising retail costs. Ukraine supplies 12% of the world’s grain.

“It is especially important for basic food supplies to many of the world’s poorest countries. Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are now blocked. Ukraine’s problems are being added to the effects of the Covid pandemic and global warming. Antonio Gutteres, Secetary General of the UN, has warned that many parts of the world are on the brink of long lasting famine.

“Ukraine is another country added a list of 25 where Concern Worlwide is currently working. Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar were last year’s media hotspots but the problems continue in these countries long after the media focus has passed. The walkers going up Scalp will enjoy the experience of fresh air, exercise and the views of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal.

“The walk also has a serious purpose in that all the walkers will be asked to contribute to the work of Concern primarily in Ukraine but in all the other countries where their work continues.

The walk begins at 2.00 pm. Walkers are encouraged to start no later than 3.00 pm.

The walk can be accessed from Burnfoot and will be well signposted. Car parking is available. Scalp Mountain is over 1,500 ft but there is a tarmac road to the top which makes it a tough but safe climb. The walk takes most walkers about two hours up and down. All are welcome. Walkers are advised to wear suitable footwear and rain gear. Even though it will be in the middle of June conditions can be challenging. The walk is suitable for children with parental guidance.