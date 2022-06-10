Search

10 Jun 2022

Derry's Rocking Chair bar hosting entertainment nights for every generation

Derry's Rocking Chair bar hosting entertainment nights for every generation

Located in the shadow of the famous Derry Walls and overlooking the Bogside, they have the atmosphere of a local with the energy of a pub in the heart of the city centre

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

10 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

The Rocking Chair bar and restaurant on Derry's Waterloo Street has started to host a wide variety of entertainment nights.

The popular city bar hosts a quiz night every Monday, 10-12pm, with new game Play Your Cards Right also bringing in the laughs.

Every Tuesday, Jazz returns to Derry, with the bar's Jazz night. Music from the Paul McIntyre Quartet, a dedication to the late great Gay McIntrye as his son carries on his incredible legacy, is played every Tuesday evening.

Then finally, their "Golden Oldies" night every Wednesday from 9:30 until midnight entertains the older but fabulous crowd in Derry.

Songs from as early as the 40s right up until everyone's favourite Abba tunes of the 70s are played by local favourites including Micky Doherty, Conor McGinty, Legacy, Phyllis and Paul Curran and Pinky and Perky.

The bar sorts taxis for everyone leaving and all guests are looked after even when the night is over.

All nights are free entry and everyone is welcome.

The Rocking Chair Bar, or ‘Rocker’ to the locals, is one of Derry’s most famous pubs in Derry.

Located in the shadow of the famous Derry Walls and overlooking the Bogside, they have the atmosphere of a local with the energy of a pub in the heart of the city centre.

The Rocking Chair Bar also serves top quality food and the "best pint of Guinness in Derry."

The staff know how to make a visitor welcome and are sure to look after everyone and have the craic, not only their set nights, but every night of the week.

Pop down and sing along to Abba, chance your arm at winning the quiz or dance the night away to the sweet sound of Jazz.

The Rocking Chair is at 15 Waterloo St, Derry, BT48 6HA.

