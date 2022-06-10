Witters family deserves truth and justice insists Foyle MLA, Ferguson

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, insists the family of Paul Whitters should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.

Ms Ferguson was speaking following a decision by the British Government has released material from the National Archives related to the death of a schoolboy killed by a plastic bullet in Derry.

Paul Whitters, 15, sustained a fatal head injury when he was hit by the fired police baton round amid rioting in 1981.

The disturbances in Derry took place amid unrest associated with the republican hunger strikes at the Maze paramilitary prison in Co Down.

Paul died in hospital 10 days after being struck on the head by a plastic bullet fired by an RUC officer.

Ms Ferguson said: “In 1981, 15-year-old Paul Whitters was killed by a plastic bullet fired by the RUC and for over 40 years since, his family have been campaigning for truth and justice.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson

“The release of further files on the case is welcome but if the British Government continues to pursue their plans for dealing with the legacy of the past then that would mean the Whitters family would never get the truth and justice they are entitled to.

“The family of Paul Whitters, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to truth and justice. Sinn Féin will continue to support them.

“Campaigns by families cannot be wished away by a British government determined to pull a veil of secrecy over the actions of the state during the conflict.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House should be implemented in a human rights compliant manner without any more delays.”

An investigation report from the Police Ombudsman in 2007 determined that the use of the baton gun was “wrong and unjustifiable”, noting that the RUC made no attempt to arrest the teenager prior to firing.

However, Ombudsman Nuala O’Loan found no evidence that the officer involved had intended to kill the teenager.

Relatives of the schoolboy have been campaigning for the release of further information about the incident since learning that a file at the National Archives at Kew had been closed until 2059 for national security reasons.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said the British Government's move to release more information from the archives was in line with its commitment to helping families learn more about what happened to loved ones during the conflict.

“My deepest sympathies are with the family of Paul Whitters,” said Mr Lewis.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis

“This was a tragic incident where a young person lost his life needlessly.

“In light of concerns raised by the family and the Government’s commitment to helping families uncover more information about what happened to their loved ones during the Troubles, we have released more information on this case via the National Archives.

“We are committed to a new approach to legacy based on information recovery in the interests of wider reconciliation with Northern Ireland’s past.”

The British Government’s new approach to dealing with the legacy of the conflict is focused on retrieving information for bereaved families, rather than pursuing criminal prosecutions.

The decision to offer immunity from prosecution to individuals involved in Troubles killings if they co-operate with the truth recovery process has been met with widespread opposition from bereaved relatives, all the main political parties at Stormont and the Irish Government.