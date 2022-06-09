Man on knife charge bailed on condition of Richmond Centre ban

A man who is accused of possessing a knife in a Derry Shopping Centre has been bailed on condition he does not enter the Richmond Centre in the city.

Dean Dillon (25) of Glenabbey Drive in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court today charged with possessing a knife in the Richmond Centre on June 7.

He was also charged with a series of drug offences including possessing cannabis, Diazepam and Pregablin on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the police were agreeable to bail but not to the address put forward by the defendant.

He asked the court to grant bail to an address agreed by the PSNI.

Bail was granted to an address approved by the PSNI and that he does not enter the Richmond Centre.

He will appear again on June 23.