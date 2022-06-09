Search

09 Jun 2022

Derry salon wins Bridal Hair of the Year at 2022 Awards

"Even being part of someone's bridal experience on its own is amazing, so this award means so much"

Patricia, owner of Glam Hair and Beauty, attended the awards in Belfast with her daughter

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

09 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Glam Hair and Beauty on Derry's Waterloo Street, have scooped the top prize for Bridal Hair of the Year at the NI Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon was shortlisted along with nine other finalists from across the country after being nominated by the public.

After a judges panel made their decision, the Derry salon took home the trophy at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Owner of Glam Hair and Beauty, Patricia McCallion, told Derry News she is extremely honoured to take home the award.

"I am absolutely buzzing. I was so chuffed to even get the email to say we'd made the list of finalists, I was so shocked to win.

"You kind of think, 'aw I would love to win' but we're against so many other great salons, so to then win it, it's amazing. I'm still in a bubble.

"I don't think it has hit home yet, we were straight back to work the next day. It feels very surreal."

Patricia works alongside her colleague, Tara Rodgers,  working the bridal parties and salon clients. Sadly, Tara couldn't make it to the event.

However, Patricia's daughter was by her side on stage to receive the award and Patricia's mum was proudly sitting in the crowd to congratulate her on the win.

"It was such an amazing night. It was so lovely to get all dressed up and have my daughter and mum with me. My mum was crying when our name was called, bless her," Patricia continued.

"I spent the whole night just staring at the award, I don't think I put it down."

The nominees were decided by the public and then the judging panel decided the winner. Patricia said it means a lot to her to have the support of the community.

Patricia added: "It was so nice to be recognised for what we do here and for everyone's support. We got to show what the salon is all about and receive this recognition for doing what we love.

"It is so special. Even being part of someone's bridal experience on its own is amazing, so this award means so much. I am lured."

The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards have become the leading celebration of the hair and beauty professionals that operate in the country.

Creative Oceanic hosted the event for the 5th year with the awards split across two chapters and two events; one dedicated to hair professionals and the other focused on beauty.

Incredible contenders ranging from stylists, colour technicians, barbers, academies and most loved salons amongst others attended the memorable celebration on June 5, at The Europa Hotel in Belfast.

A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 said: “The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“The Awards provided a platform to thank those that deliver high class services, making sure clients are left with the best of impressions.

“The winners lead the way in providing innovative treatments and are role models for the rest of the beauty world.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

Patricia: "I spent the whole night just staring at the award, I don't think I put it down"

