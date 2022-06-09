Search

09 Jun 2022

Speeding driver is disqualified and fined more than £1000

09 Jun 2022 7:34 PM

An R driver, who was detected speeding on two occasions within months of each other and was involved in two separate road traffic accidents, has been disqualified from driving and fined more than £1000.

Jordan Stewart (26) of Orpen Park in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court charged with speeding on March 25 and August 25, 2021.

He was also charged with being involved in two road accidents one on November 24, 2021 and February 5, 2022.

The court heard that police on patrol on the Clooney dual carriageway observed a car being driven at 70 mph by a driver displaying R plates who was restricted to a speed of 45 mph. 

They stopped the vehicle drive by Stewart and it was found to be in a poor condition. 

On August 25 police again observed Stewart driving at 81 mph and he made no comment when asked about the offence.

The court also heard that on November 24, 2021 police were called to a report of a vehicle having struck a street light in the Heron Way area.

They found a car on a grass verge and "considerable damage" had been caused to the vehicle and the street light.

Then on February 5 this year police were called to a report of an accident on the Strand Road involving the defendant.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid said the defendant had not passed his test that long ago and added the court might feel he should do it again. 

Stewart was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined a total of £1200.

