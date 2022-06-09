Search

09 Jun 2022

Get your running shoes on for the Colour Dash

09 Jun 2022 2:42 PM

Addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, are urging Derry's runners to put on their trainers and go for a dash.

ARC are hosting the THRIVE Colour Dash on Sunday, June 19 and invites everyone, of all fitness levels, to sign up.

The 2km flat run is taking place as part of the organisation’s ongoing ‘Motion Changes Emotion’ campaign that kicked off earlier this year with the aim of highlighting the importance motion and physical activity can have on our day-to-day life.

To enter the Colour Dash, which is sponsored by MPA Recruitment, there is a £10 registration fee that will give each participant an ARC T-shirt, a colour packet, sunglasses and a bottle of water.

Gary Rutherford, Founder of ARC Fitness said, “A big part of what we do at ARC is to encourage people that engaging in exercise, even small amounts, can have a huge impact on their health, both mentally and physically.

Gary Rutherford, Founder of ARC Fitness: “It is a great way for people to just have some fun.”

“Our current ‘Motion Changes Emotion’ campaign aims to show people that by adjusting their motion, they actually have the potential to change the direction and trajectory of their life for the better.

“So whether you’re in recovery from substance misuse, aiming to improve your mental wellbeing or looking to increase your physical fitness, it’s important to remember that motion creates change, and change brings hope.

“It is a great way for people to just have some fun while moving their bodies and we’d really encourage everyone to get involved.”

The THRIVE Colour Dash will be setting off at 1pm on Sunday 19th June from Destined Cafe on Foyle Road in Derry.

The family friendly event will also have food trucks, ice-cream, face painting and music by River Radio.

You register for the colour dash at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/arc-2k-colour-dash-tickets-338194257127

To learn more about ARC Fitness and the different services it offers or if you would like to partner with ARC in any way, please visit: https://arcfitness.co.uk/

