Kerry to dust off the walking boots in honour of her dad, Ivor

Derry's own Kerry Robinson will be dusting off her walking boots this Sunday in memory of her father and in support of Foyle Hospice.

Kerry's dad, Hugh McIvor, was cared for by the Foyle Hospice Team after being diagnosed with bile-duct cancer.

Doctors had to inform Hugh and his family that the cancer was inoperable and therefore was also terminal.

Hugh passed away two years ago aged 69 and Kerry states the Foyle Hospice gave her father the best of care during his time there. She now wishes to raise awareness towards the fine work that they do by taking part in this weekend's Foyle Hospice Ladies Walk.

She says her father was always a big supporter of the Hospice and the weekly draw – something that he once won £1000 on.

Kerry said: This will be the first time that I have taken part in the Foyle Hospice Ladies Walk.

“This year it is being held the day after my dad’s second anniversary. Daddy was always a supporter of the Foyle Hospice draw, he actually won £1000 a few months after he was diagnosed.

“Because of this, I am now a promoter for the weekly draw.

“I will be taking part in the walk, together with my mum, sister and my two girls. As a family we owe the Foyle Hospice so much, we will forever be thankful for their support and care.

“On the 2nd of September 2019, our whole world was turned upside down, when my daddy Hugh McIvor was diagnosed with bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). He was only 69.

“My daddy was an absolute gentleman who lived for his family, if we were all OK, he was happy.

“His four grandchildren totally adored him, he was the Granda who built sandpits, taught them all about his garden and pulled them on his sleigh in the snow.

Hugh McIvor with his grandchildren, Niamh and Orla Robinson

“His diagnosis was even more heart-breaking, as he was told straight away that his cancer was inoperable and terminal.

“He had two options, have no treatment, where he would have on average four months, or have treatment and hopefully double his survival time. He chose to start treatment. Even then he was more worried about others, especially my mum and my sister Patricia who had additional needs.

“The Foyle Hospice nurses became involved with my Daddy straight after his diagnosis, through their Community Palliative Care Team. The nurses were amazing, nothing was any problem for them, they sorted anything that was needed.

“They were a huge support to us as a family too. I remember phoning one of his nurses a couple of weeks before my Daddy passed away. His nurse was totally honest but supportive about what would happen within the next few weeks.

“With the support from the Foyle Hospice, my Daddy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family

“Foyle Hospice's Healing Hearts service, is something that I did not know about but I will be eternally grateful for. My daughters were nine and 12 when their Granda passed away.

“The eldest girl has Down Syndrome and I worried about how to explain what was happening to both of my girls. It was my dad's nurse who asked him while he was ill, if any of his grandchildren who could maybe benefit from the service.

“He said that he would worry about my nine-year-old daughter, who was very close to her Granda. I was then contacted by Michelle Kosky from the Healing Hearts service. Words will never be able to express how grateful I am for the support that Michelle has given to our family.

Ten months after my Daddy passed away, we also lost my beloved sister Patricia. Michelle worked with my daughter and helped support her through a very scary time.”

Kerry Robinson with children Niamh and Orla Robinson along with Kerry's mother, Ann McIvor

This year Foyle Hospice needs the support of local women to make the Walk bigger than ever as fundraising events have suffered massively over the last two years.

There are many reasons people take part in Female Walk/Run; to support their local hospice and raise vital funds but also many ladies walk in honour of our staff or in memory of a loved one.

For staff, every patient cared for is an honour, and Foyle Hospice owes that privilege to our supporters for fundraising and getting on their feet to help their community.

The annual Female Walk tradition will continue this year with a bright, fun t-shirt that will put the fun back in fundraising.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications said: “The countdown is now on for Female Walk as it takes place this Sunday, June 12 at 11.30am starting at the Catalyst Building in the Bay Road. Registrations are still open and ladies can register in our Fundraising Office or online.

“The office will be open on Saturday, June 11 from 10am to 3pm for ladies to collect their Female Walk t-shirts or to register.

“We are so excited for this event and we want the Female Walk this year to reunite women and bring them back together, to make difference to their local hospice.

“We are asking our ladies to come out in force this year and we ask that everyone who is able to sign up to join us by walking or running in our iconic Female Walk.

“All proceeds from the Female Walk stay local and every registration makes a difference to someone in our community.”

You can sign up for our female walk in our Fundraising Office or online here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Femalewalkrun22

Once you sign up you can collect your pack at the Fundraising Office, at Foyle Hospice. Your pack will have your t-shirt a sponsorship form and also details on how to create your own online sponsorship form on JustGiving or Facebook.

Share your online fundraising link with family and friends and help raise much needed funds to support your local Hospice. Help keep the legacy of the Female Walk going strong and sign up for this event and make a difference.

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea please call 028 71 359 888.