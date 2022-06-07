Search

07 Jun 2022

Four Derry Girls to star in BBC NI Documentary reflecting on their time at Thornhill in the 90s 

Thornhill College was the inspiration for the fictional girls' school in the Channel 4 show and alma mater of author Lisa McGee

The Four Derry Girls, Claire, Mary D, Ciara and Mary N pictured outside their former school Thornhill College whilst filming

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

07 Jun 2022 7:20 PM

BBC NI (Gaeilge), in partnership with local television production company Dearcán Media, have produced a documentary following four former pupils of Thornhill College in the city - the inspiration for the fictional girls' school in the Derry Girls series and alma mater of author Lisa McGee.


The documentary explores their 1990s experience of the school and city through an Irish language lens. 


Thornhill is renowned for its exceptionally strong Irish language department, and this is reflected in the four girls' recollection of their first days at school.


They reminisce on their memories of life long friendships and inspiring teachers, their trips to the Gaeltacht, their awareness of political change as the peace process developed, including the visit of Bill Clinton to Derry in 1995, and how this all shaped their subsequent work and life framed by their love of the Irish language. 


Long term head of Irish at the school, Fearghal Mag Uiginn, outlines the pride that comes from seeing former pupils continue with their cultural journey beyond their school days.


The hit Channel 4 show, Derry Girls, and its hilarious take on teen antics in the 1990s, has generated international interest in all that is unique and different about the people of Derry City. 


The four Derry Girls have all followed different career and life paths but have one thing in common, their love for their school, their city and Irish Language.


Ciara Ní Lochlainn, now teaches at Thornhill, applying the same immersive teaching techniques she learned as a teenager with her Irish language mentor, Sr. Paula. 


Claire Nic Ruairí lives and works in Brussels as a member of a growing Irish language community of EU translators and transcribers, currently 200 strong. An award winning traditional singer, she was inspired to perform through her experience of the school choir, and performing at school events. 


Mary Durkan comes from a well known political family in Derry, and works as a family barrister. Mary states that her interest in political and community issues was nurtured at Thornhill, alongside practical skills like debating and performing. 


Mary Nic Ailín is a school principal at one of the city’s three Gaelscoileanna, and she traces her love of the language to her trips to the Donegal Gaeltacht with the school in the 1990s. 

Mary Nic Ailín, Principal of Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the programme. It was great spending time with the girls reminiscing of our Thornhill days.


"My memory is definitely not as good as Ciara’s but we had great craic reminding each other of the fun times we had as pupils of an amazing girls school in our city.”

The Four Irish speaking Derry Girls- all of whom are either working through the medium of Irish in their chosen careers, or involved with it in other ways- reflect on their school experience of the 1990s in a unique city in a period of unrivalled change and anticipation across all of Ireland.  


Colleen Beattie, Producer of the programme said: “I feel very proud to have worked on this programme, and it’s definitely been very nostalgic for all of us, both contributors and crew alike. 


"The four girls themselves have been fantastic in helping us bring the stories of the 90s to life, and we were very fortunate to have great help from Thornhill College in sourcing some wonderful archive photos and footage. 


"Hopefully we have managed to capture some of the spirit of that era.

“There are undoubtedly parallels with the Derry Girls TV series, through references to music and politics- from Take That (Michelle thinks she’s the biggest Take That fan in the world, but it’s actually me) to the Peace Process, and a nod to our beloved Irish language.

“An overriding theme in the programme is that the school and city helped shape all of our lives and chosen careers, through the inspiring teachers that we had, and the fact that the 90s was a time of great hope and change in the city and in the North of Ireland.

“We hope that viewers, past pupils and teachers will enjoy this trip down memory lane, and we hope that it’s a great source of inspiration to the younger generation also.

Coincidentally almost the entire crew are past-pupils of Thornhill: Sorcha Ní Chearúlláin, Director, Eve Logue, Camera, Sarah Kivlehan, Editor, Daire Ní Chanáin, voice-over, and myself producing.”

The documentary, Ceathrar Cailíní Dhoire (Four Derry Girls), is due to air Monday June 13, at 10 pm, on BBC Two NI.

Cathar Cailíní Dhoire (Four Derry Girls) in the Bowling Alley while filming the documentary which will air on BBC2NI on Monday night

