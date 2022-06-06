Duffy pledges to be "a Mayor for all"

The new Mayor, Sandra Duffy, has vowed to be a “Mayor for all” and will work to continue transforming Derry City & Strabane District.

Mayor Duffy takes over from Cllr Graham Warke of the DUP whose year-long term has just concluded.

Ms Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett ward on the Council, is the first Sinn Féin Mayor to hold the post since former MLA Michaela Boyle back in 2019.

As a councillor, Ms Duffy led the Sinn Féin group in the chamber and has campaigned on a number of issues – including the provision of pedestrian safety on the Skeoge Link Road.

Speaking from the Guildhall, Mayor Duffy said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be elected as Mayor of Derry and Strabane.

“From day one, I will be a Mayor for all.

“And I will work with others to deliver real change for ordinary workers and families across Derry and Strabane.

“To tackle the cost-of-living crisis and invest in our communities.

“To support workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table, the local Council must do everything possible to support people.

“Derry and Strabane has huge potential to grow and thrive.

“I will work to continue the transformation of the city, to grow the local economy and boost tourism by supporting our local businesses to create jobs so that the next generation has a future here.

“Only by working together and promoting the opportunities that exist in our city, will we deliver for people. I’m ready to get to work.”

Departing Mayor, Cllr Graham Warke, said upon leaving office: “I've taken off my political cap, poured my heart into the role of Mayor and done my best to represent everybody within this city.

“I take away a lot of good memories and have made a lot of friends from every corner of this district who I would count as friends for life.

“I am totally going to miss it but I'm going to continue to give 100 per cent to the city and district when I return as a Councillor.

“I am very upbeat regarding the future of the city in five or ten years time. The potential in this city is so great. I love the city even more and I love everybody in it – they are the most generous people you'll ever meet.”

Mayor Duffy's Deputy will be Cllr Angela Dobbins of the SDLP who replaces Cllr Christopher Jackson of Sinn Féin in that role.