Search

06 Jun 2022

Foyle Ambassadors programme to sail into town again

Foyle Ambassadors programme to sail into town again

Derry teenagers raft along the river as part of the Foyle Ambassadors programme run by Loughs Agency

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 4:51 PM

Loughs Agency’s exciting Foyle Ambassadors Programme makes its comeback later this summer, with a host of unforgettable marine experiences planned for those taking part.

Derry teenagers aged between 14 and 17 and who have a keen interest in the natural environment are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, with Expression of Interest forms required to be submitted by noon on Thursday, June 12.

The programme is completely free and will run for five consecutive days in July. The first edition runs from July 4 to 8, while the second stream takes place from July 25 to 29.

Throughout the course of the Ambassadors initiative, participants will learn all about our rivers and the importance of conserving our magnificent natural world, so that it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.

They will also have the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities ranging from water sports to conservation projects, while they will learn new skills, make new friends and discover new possibilities and opportunities.

Sharon McMahon, Acting CEO at Loughs Agency, says she is delighted that a new band of enthusiastic youngsters will have the opportunity to partake in the memorable experience.

She said: “The Foyle Ambassadors Programme is one of our most popular educational initiatives, enabling us to tackle environmental issues such as climate change while also providing a unique social experience for teenagers.

“The common theme of the project is the source to sea, and its purpose is to get young people connected with the River Foyle, its tributaries, estuary, coast, its wildlife and the recreational opportunities it holds.

“By the end of the eventful five-day programme, it is hoped that participants will develop a new and positive understanding of our local environment and its resources.”

Loughs Agency is delivering the programme in partnership with Cooperation Ireland, and it is also supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Reconciliation Fund.

If the Foyle Ambassadors scheme sounds like something you or someone you know might be interested in, fill in the Expression of Interest Form at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2B37FMX

You can find out more information by emailing Aoibheann at: education@loughs-agency.org and on the Loughs Agency website at: https://www.loughs-agency.org/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media