Foyle Ambassadors programme to sail into town again

Loughs Agency’s exciting Foyle Ambassadors Programme makes its comeback later this summer, with a host of unforgettable marine experiences planned for those taking part.

Derry teenagers aged between 14 and 17 and who have a keen interest in the natural environment are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, with Expression of Interest forms required to be submitted by noon on Thursday, June 12.

The programme is completely free and will run for five consecutive days in July. The first edition runs from July 4 to 8, while the second stream takes place from July 25 to 29.

Throughout the course of the Ambassadors initiative, participants will learn all about our rivers and the importance of conserving our magnificent natural world, so that it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.

They will also have the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities ranging from water sports to conservation projects, while they will learn new skills, make new friends and discover new possibilities and opportunities.

Sharon McMahon, Acting CEO at Loughs Agency, says she is delighted that a new band of enthusiastic youngsters will have the opportunity to partake in the memorable experience.

She said: “The Foyle Ambassadors Programme is one of our most popular educational initiatives, enabling us to tackle environmental issues such as climate change while also providing a unique social experience for teenagers.

“The common theme of the project is the source to sea, and its purpose is to get young people connected with the River Foyle, its tributaries, estuary, coast, its wildlife and the recreational opportunities it holds.

“By the end of the eventful five-day programme, it is hoped that participants will develop a new and positive understanding of our local environment and its resources.”

Loughs Agency is delivering the programme in partnership with Cooperation Ireland, and it is also supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Reconciliation Fund.

If the Foyle Ambassadors scheme sounds like something you or someone you know might be interested in, fill in the Expression of Interest Form at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2B37FMX

You can find out more information by emailing Aoibheann at: education@loughs-agency.org and on the Loughs Agency website at: https://www.loughs-agency.org/