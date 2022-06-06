Derry Concern Group set to host Scalp Mountain Charity Walk to raise vital funds

The Derry Concern Group is holding its annual Scalp Mountain Walk and collection on Sunday June 12, beginning at 2.00 PM.

Their last walk was delayed until September of last year due to the Covid crisis. For over 50 years, Concern has been working to fight extreme poverty and work with people living in the most difficult situations, rebuilding and transforming lives, livelihoods and communities.

A spokesperson for the group said: "In recent times, the situation for the world as a whole seems to have gotten a great deal worse.

"Locally, many people are suffering from the rise in the cost of living due to rocketing fuel and food prices. The poorest inevitably are the worst affected.

"These local problems have been brought about partially by the war in Ukraine. Concern’s appeal this year concentrates on the crisis for the people of Ukraine.

"Five million people have been forced to flee the country altogether and a further 6.5 million have been internally displaced.

"A European crisis of this magnitude has not been seen since the end of the Second World War. "Concern has had 50 years of experience of dealing with crises of this nature. Concern is now using this expertise in Ukraine.

"Along with other agencies, Concern is providing emergency help. This includes cash assistance, survival kits, hygiene kits and baby supplies.

"Until the invasion, we were not aware of the importance of Ukraine for world trade, especially in supplies of grain and fertiliser. Local farmers are experiencing huge jumps in the cost of fertiliser which will be passed on to consumers in the form of rising retail costs.

"Ukraine supplies 12 percent of the world’s grain. It is especially important for basic food supplies to many of the world’s poorest countries.

"Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are now blocked. Ukraine’s problems are being added to the effects of the Covid pandemic and global warming.

"Antonio Gutteres, Secretary General of the UN, has warned that many parts of the world are on the brink of long lasting famine."

Ukraine is another country added to a list of 25 where Concern Worldwide is currently working.

For this year's walk, the walkers going up Scalp Mountain will enjoy the experience of fresh air, exercise and the views of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal.

The walk also has an important purpose in that all the walkers will be kindly asked to contribute to the work of Concern primarily in Ukraine but also in all the other countries where their work continues.

The walk begins at 2 pm. Walkers are encouraged to start no later than 3pm. The walk can be accessed from Burnfoot and will be well signposted.

Car parking is available. Scalp Mountain is over 1,500 ft but there is a tarmac road to the top which makes it a tough but safe climb.

The walk takes most walkers around two hours up and down, everyone is welcome and there is no registration fee.

Walkers are advised to wear suitable footwear and rain gear. Even though it will be in the middle of June conditions can be challenging. The walk is suitable for children with parental guidance.