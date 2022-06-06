Search

06 Jun 2022

Derry Concern Group set to host Scalp Mountain Charity Walk to raise vital funds

Derry Concern Group set to host Scalp Mountain Charity Walk to raise vital funds

The walk takes most walkers about two hours up and down, everyone is welcome and there is no registration fee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 3:35 PM

The Derry Concern Group is holding its annual Scalp Mountain Walk and collection on Sunday June 12, beginning at 2.00 PM.

Their last walk was delayed until September of last year due to the Covid crisis. For over 50 years, Concern has been working to fight extreme poverty and work with people living in the most difficult situations, rebuilding and transforming lives, livelihoods and communities.

A spokesperson for the group said: "In recent times, the situation for the world as a whole seems to have gotten a great deal worse. 

"Locally, many people are suffering from the rise in the cost of living due to rocketing fuel and food prices. The poorest inevitably are the worst affected. 

"These local problems have been brought about partially by the war in Ukraine. Concern’s appeal this year concentrates on the crisis for the people of Ukraine.

"Five million people have been forced to flee the country altogether and a further 6.5 million have been internally displaced.

"A European crisis of this magnitude has not been seen since the end of the Second World War. "Concern has had 50 years of experience of dealing with crises of this nature. Concern is now using this expertise in Ukraine. 

"Along with other agencies, Concern is providing emergency help. This includes cash assistance, survival kits, hygiene kits and baby supplies.

"Until the invasion, we were not aware of the importance of Ukraine for world trade, especially in supplies of grain and fertiliser. Local farmers are experiencing huge jumps in the cost of fertiliser which will be passed on to consumers in the form of rising retail costs. 

"Ukraine supplies 12 percent of the world’s grain. It is especially important for basic food supplies to many of the world’s poorest countries.

"Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are now blocked. Ukraine’s problems are being added to the effects of the Covid pandemic and global warming. 

"Antonio Gutteres, Secretary General of the UN, has warned that many parts of the world are on the brink of long lasting famine."

Ukraine is another country added to a list of 25 where Concern Worldwide is currently working. 

For this year's walk, the walkers going up Scalp Mountain will enjoy the experience of fresh air, exercise and the views of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal. 

The walk also has an important purpose in that all the walkers will be kindly asked to contribute to the work of Concern primarily in Ukraine but also in all the other countries where their work continues.

The walk begins at 2 pm. Walkers are encouraged to start no later than 3pm. The walk can be accessed from Burnfoot and will be well signposted. 

Car parking is available. Scalp Mountain is over 1,500 ft but there is a tarmac road to the top which makes it a tough but safe climb. 

The walk takes most walkers around two hours up and down, everyone is welcome and there is no registration fee.

Walkers are advised to wear suitable footwear and rain gear. Even though it will be in the middle of June conditions can be challenging. The walk is suitable for children with parental guidance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media