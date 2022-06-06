Karol Kelly murder trial: Jury told by prosecution that all three defendants have been "lying to you"

The jury in the trial of three men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018 has been told by the prosecution council that all three defendants were "lying to you".

Liam McCollum QC added that if the version of events given by one of the defendants Sean Anderson was true it meant every other witness "is telling lies".

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Dunlop are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

Liam McCollum QC for the prosecution was making his closing address to the jury of eight men and four women.

He told them that all three defendants were "lying to you" but he said he had "no doubt you will not be fooled by them".

The barrister said that the evidence of the witnesses in the case had shown "a higher level of trustworthiness and decency".

He said that certain allegations had been made against Karol Kelly but added that the deceased "is as much entitled to the protection of the law as anyone".

The jury were told that what happened when Karol Kelly went into the Anderson's house was "reprehensible".

But the barrister said that the wounds on the deceased meant that the accounts given by Sean Anderson of waving the knife about was "farcical" and the evidence pointed to a "fairly ferocious attack".

Mr McCollum said that the defendants Sean Anderson and Michael Dunlop had lied and told the jury they could "rely on those lies as evidence of their guilt".

As regards Gary Anderson he said he had lied to the police "for a considerable period of time".

The barrister said the most important issue for the jury was intent and said that all the evidence "overwhelmingly" points to intent or at least cause serious harm by all three.

The trial continues.