Search

06 Jun 2022

Karol Kelly murder trial: Jury told by prosecution that all three defendants have been "lying to you"

Karol Kelly

Murder victim Karol Kelly was killed on March 4, 2018

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 2:51 PM

The jury in the trial of three men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018 has been told by the prosecution council that all three defendants were "lying to you".

Liam McCollum QC added that if the version of events given by one of the defendants Sean Anderson was true it meant every other witness "is telling lies".

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Dunlop are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

Liam McCollum QC for the prosecution was making his closing address to the jury of eight men and four women.

He told them that all three defendants were "lying to you" but he said he had "no doubt you will not be fooled by them".

The barrister said that the evidence of the witnesses in the case had shown "a higher level of trustworthiness and decency".

He said that certain allegations had been made against Karol Kelly but added that the deceased "is as much entitled to the protection of the law as anyone".

The jury were told that what happened when Karol Kelly went into the Anderson's house was "reprehensible".

But the barrister said that the wounds on the deceased meant that the accounts given by Sean Anderson of waving the knife about was "farcical" and the evidence pointed to a "fairly ferocious attack".

Mr McCollum said that the defendants Sean Anderson and Michael Dunlop had lied and told the jury they could "rely on those lies as evidence of their guilt".

As regards Gary Anderson he said he had lied to the police "for a considerable period of time".

The barrister said the most important issue for the jury was intent and said that all the evidence "overwhelmingly" points to intent or at least cause serious harm by all three.

The trial continues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media