Cllr Fleming makes appeal for an end to Strathfoyle play park attacks

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming has appealed for attacks on the Strathfoyle play park to stop immediately.

He made his comments after the latest vandalism incident at the playpark, during which new play equipment for children with disabilities was set on fire.

Cllr Fleming insisted that the attacks cease and that if anyone had any information as to who is committing the acts of vandalism, that they contact the police.

He said: “It is deeply disturbing to hear today that the play park in Strathfoyle has been vandalised and that the Fire Service who were responding to the incident were also targeted.

Councillor Paul Fleming

“It took many years to get this play park opened and it provides a great facility for local families. The last thing we want to see is it being targeted by a very small anti-community element.

“Sadly this isn't an isolated case . There have been other incidents in the area over recent times which have caused great upset to local residents.

“I would urge anyone who sees people vandalising the park or other facilities to contact the police, elected representatives and local community organisations.”

The play park at Strathfoyle was opened in October 2017 at a cost of £50,000 following a community campaign for one to be built.

It had been closed at the beginning of last April to allow for the installation of new play equipment which included a roundabout, trampoline, a spinning dish and a new safety surface.

However, as has been the case this week, not long after the repair work was carried out, the closure was extended thanks to vandals who damaged the new equipment.

At spokesperson for the Counci at the time said: “Strathfoyle play park is currently closed to the public to allow for the installation of new inclusive play equipment including a roundabout, trampoline and a spinning dish as well as a bound safety surface.

“Unfortunately due to acts of vandalism some of the equipment has been damaged and the repair works will have to take place prior to the opening of the facility. The repair works will have to take place prior to the opening of the facility.

“We would encourage everyone to be respectful of play facilities which are there for the use and benefit of the whole community."

Back in April, community group, Enagh Youth Forum said it was a “minority of young people” who were carrying out this type of behaviour.

“This vandalism is unacceptable,” a spokesperson said. “This will result in a further period of closure.

“If you see who it is doing this please try and notify their parents or guardians or contact the community safety wardens. This is a minority of young people doing this.

“Other young people have fought long and hard and campaigned for council to invest in this new equipment for a very long time. To those responsible, please think about the impact of your actions on the wider community and have some respect.

“Parents please have these conversations at home.”