Derry deadlift champions raising vital funds for Foyle's Action Mental Health

Matthew McKeegan, alongside Gavin McNamee, Jade Hoare and Charlotte Sharon Kerlin are set to compete in the deadlift world records championships on July 2 in Liverpool.

Whilst competing and training, they hope to raise vital funds for Foyle's Action Mental Health New Horizons, a charity which focuses on individual's mental health and wellbeing and offering clients a comprehensive programme of specialist training courses, tailoring programmes to suit their personal needs.

Throughout the year, Matthew and his team at MK Strength and Fitness, have been fundraising for AMH, with multiple collections, merchandise sales and charity events.

Their goal is to raise £10,000 and they have currently over halfway there to achieving this.

Matthew and the team hope to exceed the initial target when they fundraise during their time at the championships in Liverpool next month.

Matthew explained: "We are all going for the world records in Liverpool and we hope to raise as much as we can over there between bucket donations, raffles, and merchandise sales.

"I am confident we can get to our target of £10,000, if not more. With the help of our amazing sponsors and supporters, and some very amazing and kind companies, I know we can smash this.

"I want to say thank you to everyone over the last six months who has supported our fundraising and for all the donations, it means so much."

Matthew and the team are fundraising in support of mental health awareness and suicide, in memory of Matthew's father, who sadly passed away last September.

"That is why I took it upon myself to raise money for charity and support mental health causes in the city and hopefully make a difference.

"If what we are doing can stop even one person from getting to that dark place, that is a major positive to take from all of this.

"It took me a while to pick a charity to work with and donate such a large sum of money to but after recently dealing in person with AMH Foyle, and seeing what they are all about and the work that they do, I have decided that’s where our donations will be going.

"They do such a great job and the more we raise, the more people they can help."

To donate to Matthew's cause, please visit: https://www.gofundme. com/f/deadlift-for-suicide? utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet& utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_ source=customer