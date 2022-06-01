Drivers urged to avoid Foyle Bridge as Police attend two vehicle collision at Caw Roundabout

Public have been urged to avoid the area
Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Caw Roundabout in Derry.
Motorists are advised of severe traffic disruption in the vicinity of the Foyle Bridge and the Limavady Road.
Please avoid the area if you can, and seek an alternative route for your journey.
