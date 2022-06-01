Man arrested over Drumard Park stabbing

Police have arrested by a 20-year-old man following a stabbing in the Drumard Park area of Derry last night.
Detective Inspector Finlay said: "It was reported shortly after 9.35pm that two males were fighting in the street.
"A man, aged 47, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which includes stab wounds. One man, aged 20, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time."
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1691 31/05/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.