Derry man who suffers from Parkinson's set to cycle 50 miles around the Foyle to raise vital funds

Leslie Hill, Chairman of Parkinson's Foyle Branch, is set to host a charity cycle, cycling a 50 mile 'Tour of the Foyle' to raise funds for the charity.

The cycle, set to take place on Sunday June 26, will start at St Columb's Park onto Magilligan Cross, taking the Ferry to Greencastle and return to St Columb's Park.

All proceeds will be directly donated to Parkinson's Foyle Branch.

Leslie, who was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in April 2016, said: "This branch is like my medication, it keeps me going, through activities and spreading the word of Parkinson's."

Parkinson's disease is a condition that affects the brain. It causes problems like shaking and stiffness that get worse over time.

The main symptoms of the disease are shaking, slow movements and stiffness.

Treatments for Parkinson's disease include therapies to help with movement problems, medicines and sometimes brain surgery.

Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain. It’s not yet clear exactly why this happens.

Leslie continued: "When I was diagnosed, my whole life came to a halt.

“Shortly after, I became a member of Parkinson's Foyle branch. I really enjoyed and appreciated the support that I got.

“We have approximately 70 members and we are all one big family."

Parkinson’s Foyle Branch is a self-funded charity and they depend on the generosity of members of the public to keep the branch going.

Their mission is ‘Together we will find a cure, and improve life for everybody affected by Parkinson’s.’

Leslie added: “We’re close to major breakthroughs. Funding the right research into the most promising treatments, we get closer to a cure every day.

“Until then, we're here for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Fighting for fair treatment and better services. Making everyone see its real impact.

“People with Parkinson’s, scientists and supporters, fundraisers and families, carers and clinicians, all working side by side.

“We are impatient for change, we’re taking a stand, speaking out, chipping in, and playing our part.

"I would very much appreciate it if anyone who can would donate to this worthy cause."

To donate, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/parkinsons-tour-of-the-foyle

The cycle will begin at St Columb's Park on Sunday June 26. Registration will start at 8:30 am with the cycle beginning promptly at 9am.