Search

31 May 2022

Karol Kelly murder trial: "Two people did something bad but I didn't do anything."

Karol Kelly

Karol Kelly was murdered in Derry on March 4, 2018

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 3:26 PM

One of the men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018 has told the trial that he cannot remember how he got out of a lane at the rear of Grafton Street after the incident.

Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was being cross-examined by counsel representing another of the accused Sean Anderson.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Dunlop are all charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

Eoghan Devlin counsel for Sean Anderson asked Dunlop how he left the house at Grafton Street following the stabbing and he said he went out the back way.

It was suggested to him that other witnesses had said that they could not get out the back and he answered that he could not remember how he did but he did.

Mr Devlin asked him about lifting his beer before leaving the house and Dunlop said he had collected his "property".

The witness was then asked how had he climbed over a wall that blocked the lane and he said he did not remember how he got over it but he did and proceeded down the Glen Fields.

Mr Devlin asked him what did he do with the beer when he was climbing the wall and he said he could not remember.

Dunlop was asked about why he had not gone to the police and he said: "I never did nothing wrong". However, he added that he went voluntarily when he heard the police were at his mother's house.

The witness told the jury that he felt he had not been involved "in anything bad."

Mr Devlin asked him why he left Grafton Street and Dunlop said he left because "two people did something bad but I didn't do anything."

The cross-examination concluded and the trial continues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media