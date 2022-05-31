Karol Kelly murder trial: "Two people did something bad but I didn't do anything."

One of the men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018 has told the trial that he cannot remember how he got out of a lane at the rear of Grafton Street after the incident.

Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was being cross-examined by counsel representing another of the accused Sean Anderson.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Dunlop are all charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

Eoghan Devlin counsel for Sean Anderson asked Dunlop how he left the house at Grafton Street following the stabbing and he said he went out the back way.

It was suggested to him that other witnesses had said that they could not get out the back and he answered that he could not remember how he did but he did.

Mr Devlin asked him about lifting his beer before leaving the house and Dunlop said he had collected his "property".

The witness was then asked how had he climbed over a wall that blocked the lane and he said he did not remember how he got over it but he did and proceeded down the Glen Fields.

Mr Devlin asked him what did he do with the beer when he was climbing the wall and he said he could not remember.

Dunlop was asked about why he had not gone to the police and he said: "I never did nothing wrong". However, he added that he went voluntarily when he heard the police were at his mother's house.

The witness told the jury that he felt he had not been involved "in anything bad."

Mr Devlin asked him why he left Grafton Street and Dunlop said he left because "two people did something bad but I didn't do anything."

The cross-examination concluded and the trial continues.