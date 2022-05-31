Foyle Haven Day Centre marks 20 years of devoted service to Derry City

Foyle Haven Day Centre, Derry’s oldest drop in centre, is this week marking its 20th year.

The centre provides life enhancing support to Derry’s most vulnerable communities experiencing addiction, homelessness, poor mental health and social isolation.

Foyle Haven, one of nine Depaul services that operate in Northern Ireland, is providing essential harm reduction services, mental and physical well-being interventions, as well as housing and health supports, and the provision of hot meals.

Foyle Haven was first established in 2001 as a drop in centre for street drinkers by Sergeant Paul Sheehy and Sister Catherine Boyle who were determined to help Derry’s street drinkers.

The needs of service users increased through the years and in 2011 the centre amalgamated with Depaul to ensure its sustainability into the future.

Foyle Haven’s 20 -year-milestone will be marked tonight (May 31 2022) by a commemoration event at The Guildhall, hosted by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, Alderman Graham Warke.

The event will reflect on the early days, hearing the experiences of service users who have been supported through Foyle Haven and about the ongoing work Depaul is doing to close the door on social inequalities in Derry and Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Executive of Depaul, David Carroll said: “Tonight we say thank you to those who founded Foyle Haven, for taking a wider role in civil society, celebrating the potential in people and putting their words into action.

“Social inequalities and homelessness remain a big problem in Derry and I want to commend our staff for their dedication to our service users, especially during the challenges of Covid-19.

"Over the last number of years, our donors and supporters, both members of the public, and our elected representatives have shown incredible generosity in helping others facing challenges in life.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, for hosting tonight’s event on behalf of Depaul and for his support of our services through the years.

“Over the last twenty years, the demographic of the service user has changed and we are sadly seeing an increasing number of females and under 30’s accessing support.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved through Foyle Haven and we will continue to work to empower our service users through the compassion and expertise of our staff.”

Derry has the highest rate (per,1000) of people presenting as homeless in the region and Deirdre Canavan, Depaul’s Senior Services Manager in Northern Ireland, says the service is key to supporting marginalised communities.

“Last year 2,085 people presented in Derry as homeless and mental health issues are particularly prevalent post Covid," Ms Canavan said.

"Foyle Haven operates a health hub, providing onsite services such as Hepatitis B&C testing, homeless nurse clinics, counselling services, holistic therapies, naloxone kits, health and hygiene products, showers and laundry facilities.

“Foyle Haven seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of margianislied people and its supports are needed now more than ever.”

In the first three months of this year, Foyle Haven has provided 1,811 meals to service users, supported 110 individuals, 297 interventions across nine areas of support, 144 physical health interventions and 50 mental health interventions.

They have also provided 59 interventions around preventing homeless and/or securing accommodation for people who were at risk of rough sleeping and five overdose interventions through the administration of 35 doses of Naloxone both onsite and in the community.

