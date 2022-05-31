Search

31 May 2022

Council giving green light to bleed control kits motion welcomed by Cllr Dobbins

Angela Dobbins

Cllr Angela Dobbins: "I have been inspired by the tireless campaigning of Lynne Baird, who set up The Daniel Baird Foundation"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

31 May 2022 11:28 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins welcomed the unanimous support for her motion in Council last week in support of the introduction of Bleed Control Kits in Derry City and Strabane district.

Bleed Control Kits are used in incidents of severe bleeding such as stabbings, traffic accidents or workplace incidents to stop bleeding before ambulance crews can arrive.

Also known as emergency trauma packs, they are similar to first aid kits but include trauma dressings, gauze, chest seals and tourniquets to help stop serious bleeding. Campaigners say they will not only help victims of violent crime, but those involve in road traffic accidents or workplace accidents, and may be useful in rural areas where ambulance response times are slower.

Cllr Dobbins said: “I am delighted that Council unanimously agreed to support my proposal to progress the introduction of Bleed Control Kits in Derry City and Strabane.

“At incidents of severe bleeding, early intervention is key to preventing death and research has shown that publicly accessible bleed control kits can be a vital tool in saving lives, buying crucial time for attending ambulance crews to arrive.

“In taking forward this motion, I have been inspired by the tireless campaigning of Lynne Baird, who set up The Daniel Baird Foundation after her son tragically died in 2017 from a stabbing.

“Her determination and selfless advocacy has been an example to all of us in how to make a difference after such a tragic event.

“By installing these kits in areas of high footfall, we can ensure that should such a terrible incident occur in our city, it is possible to provide the necessary first aid until professional medical help arrives.

“Just as with defibrillators, these important packs can save lives and ensure that families are spared lifelong grief knowing that their loved ones could perhaps have survived.

“I am proud that Derry City and Strabane District Council is leading the way on this issue and I would encourage all Councils across the North to follow our example.”

 

