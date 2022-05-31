Search

31 May 2022

Cllr Seenoi-Barr: Coshquin Playpark must be a priority

Photo of the area of land across from the Cosh Bar

The proposed site of where the Coshquin playpark is to be situated. However, two years on from gaining planning approval, nothing has been built.

Matthew Leslie

31 May 2022 11:02 AM

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Foyleside Councillor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, says it is “unconscionable” that Coshquin kids have been waiting two decades for a playpark

Two years ago, Derry City & Strabane District Council granted planning permission for a playpark to be built in Coshquin.

Approval had been given for the park at lands adjacent to Little Acorns Pre-School and opposite the Cosh Bar with residents being informed that it would include play equipment, safety surfacing, seats, access infrastructure and landscaping works.

However, two years on and Coshquin's schoolchildren are still waiting for their park.

Cllr Seenoi-Barr insists that the Council must move swiftly on putting the playpark in place lest another generation of Coshquin children miss out.

She said: “It is unconscionable that residents in this area have been waiting more than two decades for the development of Coshquin Playpark.

SDLP Councillor for Foyleside, Lillian Seenoi-Barr

“I recently met a man who was just a toddler when the request to have a playpark in Coshquin was first made.

“That man is now 27 years old with three young children of his own aged nine, seven and five who should be playing in that playpark that he himself was promised as a child. Instead, it remains undelivered and residents are still waiting.

“It is simply unacceptable that our local government has not been able to deliver this project for the people in our community.

“I have pursued this issue with Council officials and although I appreciate their diligent work, the process of seeking funding began three years ago. We must finally get it across the line.

“I have recently been made aware that the Council will be selecting projects for application to the UK Levelling Up Fund and I will be strongly advocating that Coshquin is one of the projects put forward.

“To neglect to include it after all this time would be a betrayal of local people. That’s why I have now launched a petition for Coshquin Playpark to be delivered and I would encourage everyone to come together as a community and sign it, to show the strength of feeling in the area.

“There can be no more excuses or delay for the development of this playpark. It’s time to give the young people in this neglected area the facilities they desperately need and deserve.”

Cllr Seenoi-Barr's petition can be accessed via: www.sdlp.ie/deliver

Derry City & Strabane District Council have been approached for comment.

