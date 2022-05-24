Search

24 May 2022

Brian Tierney elected SDLP Council Group Leader for Derry

Brian Tierney elected SDLP Council Group Leader for Derr

Tierney: It is a great honour and privilege be elected as the SDLP’s Group Leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 May 2022 4:28 PM

SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney, has been elected the party’s Group Leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

He was elected by his fellow councillors on Monday evening (May 23).

Councillor Tierney paid tribute to outgoing Group Leader, Martin Reilly, and said he was looking forward to working to tackle the issues impacting the local community.

Councillor Tierney said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be elected as the SDLP’s Group Leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council by my council colleagues.

"I have served on council since 2014 and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading our council group and being a positive and committed voice for people right across our city and district.  

“I’d like to pay tribute to our outgoing Group Leader Martin Reilly who has decided to stand down after a number of years in the role.

"Throughout his nearly two decades on council, Martin has been a tireless advocate for people in Derry and he will continue to play a key role in our council team going forward. I know he will continue the good work that has been the hallmark of his tenure as a public representative.

“I’m looking forward to getting to grips with the role in the coming weeks and months and leading our team into next year’s council elections.

"I’m proud to be a member of this group, we bring the issues that matter to people across Derry and Strabane into the council chamber and give them an important platform and we’ll continue to do everything within our power to support people and deliver the first-class services and facilities they’ve come to expect.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media