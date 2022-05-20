Search

20 May 2022

Steelstown Brian Ógs to support Foyle Foodbank with new collection point

Steelstown Brian Ógs hope to drop donations to the foodbank every week/fortnight

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

20 May 2022 12:33 PM

Derry GAA club, Steelstown Brian Ógs, are set to host a collection point at their clubhouse for Foyle Foodbank amidst the cost of living crisis.

Doing their bit for the community, the team hope to make weekly or fortnightly drops to the Foodbank and encourage everyone who can to donate what they can.

The team wrote: "The cost-of-living crisis, not helped by Tory austerity and the lack of a functioning government here, has had a deep impact in all communities across the North. 

"Rising energy and food prices have caused severe hardship for many people. Many families in our communities are struggling to afford decent, healthy meals for themselves and their families. 

"Many parents and children are skipping meals and eating unhealthier, cheaper foods as it is all they can afford. Especially coming up to the summer holidays, the lack of free school meals may become an issue for many parents and children.

"As part of the community, we have decided to run a collection point for Foyle Foodbank. 

"We encourage anyone who can do so to drop off an item for donation." 

The new collection point will be made available from Saturday May 21.

There will be a collection box for donations at the front entrance to the clubhouse, which can be found at 50 Racecourse Road in Derry.

There will also be a collection box in the club gym where items can be donated Monday to Sunday every week.

