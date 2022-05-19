Search

19 May 2022

Derry primary faces closure as staff, pupils and community rally together to save school

"The Education Authority is telling the 44 children that are already enrolled in Ballougry Primary School that they are not enough"

Photo: www.ballougry.com

Mother of two pupils, Elaine Ry, says, "I moved my children to Ballougry Primary and it was the best decision I ever made for my children"

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

19 May 2022 2:57 PM

Ballougry Primary School, a rural and integrated primary school on Mullenan Road, Derry, is facing imminent closure as a result of a recent decision by the Education Authority.

Parents, staff and the local community have rallied together and seek the public's support to save the beloved school. 

Mother of two pupils at the school, Elaine Ry, says the parents and children of the close-knit school are devastated at the possible closure.

"The Education Authority is saying that our school is not sustainable," Elaine explains. 

"For us to have sustainability we need to increase our numbers, which I understand. But, I know the numbers will continue to increase just like they have for the last three years.

"However, the Education Authority is also telling the 44 children that are already enrolled in Ballougry Primary School that they are not enough; that their education is not as important as that of a bigger school.

"That they are insufficient and before they have a chance to stay in their school, which they love, they need to increase the enrolment numbers.

"Surely this is not something that children should have to worry about in 2022. In my opinion, if the Education Authority goes ahead with the decision to close Ballougry School, this will be detrimental to every child that is enrolled and to their mental health. 

"Three more children enrolling to P1 in September will give us a full Primary 1 class and there are places available for other years as well. 

"I moved my children to Ballougry Primary and it was the best decision I ever made for my children. Give the school a call and see for yourselves how incredible it really is."

Commenting on the proposed closure, an EA Area Planning Spokesperson said: “The Education Authority is currently undertaking an eight week pre-publication consultation, May 4 2022 - June 29 2022, on a proposal for the discontinuance of Ballougry Primary School with effect from August 31 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter.   

"The pre-publication consultation commenced on May 4 2022 with the publication of a suite of documents outlining the background and rationale for the proposal, which are available on the Education Authority’s web site:   https://www.eani.org. uk/school-management/area- planning/pre-publication- consultations/ballougry- primary-school. 

"Responses to the pre-publication consultation can be made by email to areaplanning3@eani.org.uk.   

"Written responses can also be sent to: Education Authority, Education Directorate, Area Planning, 17 Lough Road, Antrim, BT41 4DH.  All responses need to be received by Wednesday June 29 2022 before a decision is made on the publication of the proposal.”

The response link to the Education Authority can also be found here: https://forms.office. com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx? id=llBpSmv1qkKriLaXlL- gxMdfMkBHpw1DnoF06FKoXBFUMFBaM 1kzTkNWRjBGQkw3RlhMRDJJT0g5Ny4 u
 
The petition against the closure can be found here: https://www.change.org/ p/save-ballougry-p-s 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media