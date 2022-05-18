Local charity HURT to host dog-walking fundraiser

Derry charity, HURT - Have Your Tomorrows- is hosting an event called Paws for Thought to help raise much needed funds.

The fundraiser, set to take place on June 18 2022, is a dog walking event in a bid to get the community out socialising after a tough couple of years.

HURT is a unique drop-in centre in Derry offering holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support.

Business Manager at HURT, Leanne, said: "This summer, HURT want to get everyone out walking and socialising again - and what better way to get the community together after a tough couple of years than The Paws for Thought Dog Walk Event.

"We are calling all Dog lovers to sign up to do a 5k walk starting from Destined Foyle Road and walking out the line with their fur babies."

It is £20 to Register for the event and you can do so online at www.hurtni.org.

Your registration fee includes a Paws for Thought T-shirt, Doggie bandana and other treats including a money off voucher for a Human Breakfast and Puppaccino before you set off at sponsors, Brick and Feather Cafe.

On the day there will also be free dog chipping, a doggie photo booth and spot prizes for best dressed pooches.

Keep an eye out for updates on HURT's Facebook page and Instagram @hurt_hyt for more information and competitions.

Paws for Thought Dog Walking Event will be on June 18, between 12 and 4pm, starting at Destined on Derry's Foyle Road.