Local charity HURT to host dog-walking fundraiser

On the day there will also be free dog chipping, a doggie photo booth and spot prizes for best dressed pooches
Derry charity, HURT - Have Your Tomorrows- is hosting an event called Paws for Thought to help raise much needed funds.
The fundraiser, set to take place on June 18 2022, is a dog walking event in a bid to get the community out socialising after a tough couple of years.
HURT is a unique drop-in centre in Derry offering holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support.
Business Manager at HURT, Leanne, said: "This summer, HURT want to get everyone out walking and socialising again - and what better way to get the community together after a tough couple of years than The Paws for Thought Dog Walk Event.
"We are calling all Dog lovers to sign up to do a 5k walk starting from Destined Foyle Road and walking out the line with their fur babies."
It is £20 to Register for the event and you can do so online at www.hurtni.org.
Your registration fee includes a Paws for Thought T-shirt, Doggie bandana and other treats including a money off voucher for a Human Breakfast and Puppaccino before you set off at sponsors, Brick and Feather Cafe.
On the day there will also be free dog chipping, a doggie photo booth and spot prizes for best dressed pooches.
Keep an eye out for updates on HURT's Facebook page and Instagram @hurt_hyt for more information and competitions.
Paws for Thought Dog Walking Event will be on June 18, between 12 and 4pm, starting at Destined on Derry's Foyle Road.
Katie pictured outside her work, Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic, which Katie describes as the biggest focus of her recovery
On the day there will also be free dog chipping, a doggie photo booth and spot prizes for best dressed pooches
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.