New Loganair Edinburgh service takes to the skies from Derry airport

City of Derry Airport launched their new highly anticipated Loganair service to Edinburgh yesterday (Tuesday May 17).

The new service will bring connectivity to the North West for leisure breaks, visiting family and friends, and a business link with the Scottish capital.

The Airport welcomed the inaugural Edinburgh passengers with some special Scottish themed hospitality, giveaways, musical entertainment and decorations to mark the occasion.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “A direct connection to Edinburgh has been greatly missed in recent months, particularly for those regularly commuting to study or work, or visit family and friends, and we are delighted that Loganair has taken to the skies to provide this much-needed service.

“The 55 minute direct connection to Edinburgh is now available three days per week on a Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, with increased frequency during the peak summer months when additional flights will be available on a Thursday and Saturday."

Mr. Frazer added: “Edinburgh is an amazing destination and has something to offer for everyone on a leisure break – history and culture, family fun, unique food and drink experiences, nightlife – the options are endless. And of course, Edinburgh is a key UK business hub providing essential corporate connectivity for the North West region.”

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We are committed to providing the City of Derry Airport with UK wide connectivity and we are thrilled to bring this new route to Edinburgh, building on our already established services across our network from Northern Ireland.

“The route is likely to be popular for leisure passengers visiting the wide range of cultural and historic sites of the Scottish capital, in addition to the hospitality and retail offerings, while students and business travellers can benefit from the new quick connection three days per week.

Steve Frazer, right, managing director, City of Derry Airport, pictured with Colin Gracey, UK sales manager, Loganair, ahead of the Scottish airline's inaugural flight to Edinburgh from the Eglinton airport.

"We look forward to welcoming passengers from the City of Derry Airport onboard this new service.”

The all-inclusive fares start from £53.99pp one way with 15kg checked-in luggage and in-flight refreshments included as standard with Loganair.

Aidan O’Kane, Derry Chamber President, added: “I was thrilled to fly to Edinburgh today as part of Loganair’s inaugural service to the Scottish capital.

"From tourism to trade, this new route will be a huge boost to the North West economy, strengthening our regional links across the Irish Sea.

"The City of Derry Airport continues to grow, and political leadership is required to ensure that we can keep adding these exciting links across the UK and Ireland.

"I look forward to seeing this new route take hold and would like to congratulate Loganair and the Airport for their excellent work launching it today.”

For more information on the new Loganair service between City of Derry Airport and Edinburgh, visit www.loganair.co.uk.