Climate change cash boost for Creggan Country Park

Creggan Country Park has been awarded £3000 as part of Live Here Love Here’s Climate Challenge Fund.

The fund is distributed to schools, local councils, community and youth groups and businesses across Northern Ireland whereby they benefit from grants to help put their climate knowledge into action.

Funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund, the scheme made £200,000 available for projects that introduced climate action into local communities.

The grant money allocated will help reduce carbon emissions through innovative initiatives and maximise opportunities for community participation in local climate conversations and projects right across Northern Ireland.

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer at Creggan Country Park said: “We plan to use the money to enhance our existing environmental education programme, 'Nature's Classroom' by purchasing interactive renewable energy education kits, interpretation signs within our building, and STEAM equipment to allow us to bring learning to life.

“In addition to this we will deliver twenty Climate Action workshops to local primary schools, secondary schools and community groups across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

“We will purchase water butts for our tree nursery and for members of the Moor Environment Forum so that they can showcase water saving initiatives in their community.”

Creggan Country Park’s activity centre is host to energy efficient measures including automatic lighting, water saving taps, underfloor heating, ‘A’ rated energy efficient equipment, triple glazing and a turf roof.

Heating and hot water is provided by biomass and a hydroelectric scheme provides electricity to the grid and helps cover the running costs of the building.

Karen continues: “Thanks to this grant, we will install solar PV on our outdoor classroom and fishery hut so that visitors can see working examples of renewable energy on their doorstep.

“Ultimately, we are aiming to tackle carbon emissions and improve the quality of our area.”

The Climate Challenge Fund, which received applications in March and April, was open to any organisation in Northern Ireland interested in tackling the climate emergency.

Funded projects were required to demonstrate innovative, creative or functional approaches to climate action, with successful applicants receiving in the region of £1000 to £5000 to meet the scale of the challenge.

Karen added: “We would like to thank Live Here Love Here for all their support and helping us to raise awareness on important environmental issues in our community.

“We recently participated in the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Carbon Literacy Programme and we plan to use all the resources and knowledge gained from this to make our project a success.”

Jemma Davies, Climate Clever Communities Programme Coordinator comments: “We are very pleased to support forty two different projects through Live Here Love Here’s Climate Challenge Fund.

“People from a variety of sectors have come forward to access the capital they need to transform their carbon-cutting ideas into practice.

“In the end, we were hugely oversubscribed with applications and worked hard to stretch our budget across as many exciting proposals as we could.

“We encourage as many groups as possible to reach out to us if they want to ‘Live Here Love Here’.”

For further information on the Climate Challenge Fund, visit: www.liveherelovehere.org