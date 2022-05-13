Search

13 May 2022

Climate change cash boost for Creggan Country Park

Climate change cash boost for Creggan Country Park

Creggan Country Park has received £3000 to help tackle climate change locally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 May 2022 5:54 PM

Creggan Country Park has been awarded £3000 as part of Live Here Love Here’s Climate Challenge Fund.

The fund is distributed to schools, local councils, community and youth groups and businesses across Northern Ireland whereby they benefit from grants to help put their climate knowledge into action.

Funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund, the scheme made £200,000 available for projects that introduced climate action into local communities.

The grant money allocated will help reduce carbon emissions through innovative initiatives and maximise opportunities for community participation in local climate conversations and projects right across Northern Ireland.

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer at Creggan Country Park said: “We plan to use the money to enhance our existing environmental education programme, 'Nature's Classroom' by purchasing interactive renewable energy education kits, interpretation signs within our building, and STEAM equipment to allow us to bring learning to life.

“In addition to this we will deliver twenty Climate Action workshops to local primary schools, secondary schools and community groups across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

“We will purchase water butts for our tree nursery and for members of the Moor Environment Forum so that they can showcase water saving initiatives in their community.”

Creggan Country Park’s activity centre is host to energy efficient measures including automatic lighting, water saving taps, underfloor heating, ‘A’ rated energy efficient equipment, triple glazing and a turf roof.

Heating and hot water is provided by biomass and a hydroelectric scheme provides electricity to the grid and helps cover the running costs of the building.

Karen continues: “Thanks to this grant, we will install solar PV on our outdoor classroom and fishery hut so that visitors can see working examples of renewable energy on their doorstep.

“Ultimately, we are aiming to tackle carbon emissions and improve the quality of our area.”

The Climate Challenge Fund, which received applications in March and April, was open to any organisation in Northern Ireland interested in tackling the climate emergency.

Funded projects were required to demonstrate innovative, creative or functional approaches to climate action, with successful applicants receiving in the region of £1000 to £5000 to meet the scale of the challenge.

Karen added: “We would like to thank Live Here Love Here for all their support and helping us to raise awareness on important environmental issues in our community.

“We recently participated in the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Carbon Literacy Programme and we plan to use all the resources and knowledge gained from this to make our project a success.”

Jemma Davies, Climate Clever Communities Programme Coordinator comments: “We are very pleased to support forty two different projects through Live Here Love Here’s Climate Challenge Fund.

“People from a variety of sectors have come forward to access the capital they need to transform their carbon-cutting ideas into practice.

“In the end, we were hugely oversubscribed with applications and worked hard to stretch our budget across as many exciting proposals as we could.

“We encourage as many groups as possible to reach out to us if they want to ‘Live Here Love Here’.”

For further information on the Climate Challenge Fund, visit: www.liveherelovehere.org

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media