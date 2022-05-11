Search

11 May 2022

Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan, to auction Derry Girl memorabilia to raise funds for LauraLynn Children's Hospice

Nicola is set to auction items from time on Derry Girls set to raise funds for Children's Hospice

Nicole Lang

11 May 2022 7:54 PM

Derry Girl, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 series, is set to auction some Derry Girl memorabilia to raise money for charity.

Nicola is set to raffle her Derry Girls wrap jacket and Clare's official rainbow badge with all funds to be donated to LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

LauraLynn's Hospice provides personalised services to children with palliative care needs, complex care needs and complex disabilities. They also provide family support services and a home to residents.

Announcing the news via her Instagram, Nicola wrote: "Would you like to win a once in a lifetime piece of #Derry Girls Memorabilia?

"I'm raffling off my Derry Girls wrap jacket and Clare's ACTUAL rainbow badge to raise funds for @lauralynnhospice

"All funds raised from this raffle will go directly to LauraLynn Children's Hospice to help provide vital care and support to children with life limiting conditions and their families.

"Please enter and share far and wide."

The fundraiser has already raised nearly €8,500 of its €10,000 target.

To buy a ticket with a chance to win the Derry Girls memorabilia, follow the link:https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/DerryGirls  

