Search

11 May 2022

"I don't feel like time is ticking but this is the time to do it, this is music that actually means something to me"

Derry musician releases new music as he takes a new direction in career

"I don't feel like time is ticking but this is the time to do it, this is music that actually means something to me"

George's new single, Safe and Sound, is set to be released tomorrow (May 12)

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

11 May 2022 7:35 PM

Derry singer/songwriter, George Hutton, has been a successful musician for the last ten years, touring with the band Anuna and more recently Derry legend, Phil Coulter. 

Just this year, the 34 year old, decided to take a new direction in the music he was creating and singing as he says if he didn't take the leap now he never would.

George told the Derry News: "Music is a reflection of your life, it should be relatable to you and your story.

"I am so grateful for the success I have had up until now but I have wanted for a while to produce a new sound, a sound that is my own. I have finally done that with this album."

George is rebranding his music and will now be known musically under the new alias, Shoresheh, as opposed to George Hutton.

Shoresheh is the phonetical spelling for the Irish spelling for George, Seoirse.

George explains: "For the new name, I went back and forth for months. But  people have assured me, including Phil, that it works, so I'm happy with that. It's unique and no one else has it, I wanted something original.

"The temptation was there to stay in the lane I was in but I thought to myself if I really want to release music that I have written that tells my story then I need to stand out and be different and create a sound and name unique to me.

"A lot of stuff I was doing was Irish folk crossover stuff, it wasn't really original music. 

"The style of this new project is totally different, I am moving away from what I used to do to more Indie pop.

"Now, with the new music, it's like starting fresh but starting fresh with a load of experience. My family didn't even recognise the music but they seem to like it. It's really cool that radio stations also seem to like it. It's exciting."

George admitted that he found it musically difficult to express himself through other people's songs and it was a major factor in creating this new album.

George continued: "When you're in a world surrounded by singing other people's songs, it's really hard to be yourself. 

"You can connect with the song but it's not you, it's not your inspiration and it's not yours."

George is going to release the whole new album as singles and hopes to gig as Shoresheh and not George Hutton.

"The new music definitely has a younger resonance so I don't feel it would be right to tour as George Hutton, I won't be singing, 'You Raise Me Up," he laughed.

"I'm not trying to be cool, I am just trying to tell my story with music that is mine.

"I need to take this step and be clear with the direction I want to go in musically. I need to be comfortable and sure of the style, the image and the sound. 

"I don't feel like time is ticking but this is the time to do it. This is music that actually means something to me. I have written them over the last few years and I really hope people can connect to it universally.

"I would like people to have a profound connection to the music I have created, that is something I couldn't really have before.

"It's exciting and it's nerve wracking but for the first time in my career as a singer and as a musician, and as a performer, I feel like what I am doing is right."

George's first single, Some Kind of Noise, is out now with his latest single Safe and Sound out tomorrow (May 12).

All the songs will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and Soundcloud.

You can also follow George and his new music on Instagram: @shoresheh, Facebook: @shoreshehmusic or via: www.shoresheh.com

George's new single, Safe and Sound, is all about never losing your inner child

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media