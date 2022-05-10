Foyle College to host man set to row across Atlantic solo for mental health awareness 

On Wednesday June 1, Foyle College is set to host Bernie Hollywood and the Boat of Hope campaign. Foyle College were chosen to host Bernie as one of their pupil’s art designs was selected and is muralled on the boat Bernie will row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Karola McShane, Head of Year 8 at Foyle College, said: "Earlier in this academic year, I had a Year 11 student, Alex Patterson, entered an art competition for the Boat of Hope. Her winning painting of 'Hope' alongside a few schools in the UK has become part of the external artwork of the official Boat of Hope.

Student, Alex, pictured with the 'Boat of Hope' which she designed an illustration for with her competition winning artwork

"I was privileged to accompany her and her family to London for the launch of the campaign. I was totally blown away by the work of Bernie Hollywood OBE and his team as they raise awareness for Children’s Mental Health. It is an honour to have been part of it, but it's only the beginning."

Foyle College will be the first stop for Bernie on a UK tour of schools as the campaign highlights that 50 percent of mental health issues begin before the age of 14.

Foyle College are encouraging all businesses and schools in the area to take part in their 'Turn Our City White' campaign. It is £1 entry per person to wear white for the day and fundraise for the campaign. They have also hosted a range of competitions.

Bernie's solo row of 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean (The Talisker Whiskey Challenge) is in support of mental health charity, Samaritans.

Karola continued: "Many aspects of young people’s lives have been impacted by the pandemic. Research has revealed that in the second UK national lockdown many young people experienced increased symptoms of anxiety and depression.

"Determined to make a difference, Bernie is taking on the roughest rowing challenge in December 2022 to raise one million to bring hope to the young people who have been battling with mental health issues.

"It's a huge challenge for a man who is not a professional rower. His ambition is to start conversations around Mental Health.

"The aim is to raise awareness of Children’s Mental Health and raise much needed funds for our local Samaritans. Our aim in the wider community is to ‘Turn Our City White’ by working in partnership with every school in the county and the wider business community.

"On June 1, we will welcome Bernie and his boat to our city. Foyle College will host Ebrington PS and a range of Secondary schools to help shine a spotlight on mental health within our community.

"We are planning to invite fifteen pupils from each secondary school to join us on the day to celebrate by being part of this unique and final expedition of Bernie Hollywood. The pupils will hear at first hand Bernie’s planned endeavours across the Atlantic and view the boat."

Bernie has raised 42 million pounds over 40 years for UK and overseas charities. Supporting hundreds of social enterprises across the world, making them sustainable.

The 63 year old is an ambassador for Wallace & Gromit Children’s Charity, Save the Children UK and Barnardo’s.

Bernie is one of the world’s most accomplished adventurers having reached the Geographic Poles, climbed some of the world’s highest mountains, and ran 150 marathons.

Alex's beautiful winning painting of 'Hope'