Search

09 Mar 2022

Cllr Logue calls for traffic impact assessment at Southway

Cllr Logue calls for traffic impact assessment at Southway

The Southway road in Derry. Cllr Patricia Logue said residents had "spoken about their concerns around the speed of traffic in the area and safety issues such as crossing the road at Southway"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

09 Mar 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor, Patricia Logue, has called for a full traffic impact assessment of the roads in and around the proposed new entrance of the City Cemetery at Southway in Derry.

Cllr Logue made her comments after a meeting she hosted with Council Officers, TRIAX (Neighbourhood Partnership Board for the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Fountain and Bishop St areas), Cllr Emma McGinley and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy

She stated that local residents had highlighted concerns about speeding trafic as well as damage caused to vehicles owned by those living in the area.

Cllr Logue said “I felt it was very important to host this meeting to highlight the many issues raised with me by local residents.

“They have spoken about their concerns around the speed of traffic in the area, safety issues such as crossing the road at Southway and also the damage caused to residents' cars by passing traffic.

“I highlighted the need to look at the cumulative impact on past, current and future proposals. And what traffic measures are required to address these and not just look at each in isolation.

“I believe that there is a need for a full traffic impact assessment carried out in the area to ensure this development moves forward as smoothly as possible.”

Of the new entrance to the City Cemetary at Southway, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “DfI Roads, as a statutory consultee, was consulted and provided comment to the planning application as part of the planning authority’s consideration.

“Derry City and Strabane District Council has existing planning permission for a vehicular access to City Cemetery from Southway.

“This planning application (A/2011/0122/F) was approved in April 2013 and was partially completed within the site. The planning permission is still live although the Department understands that the access connection to Southway has not yet been constructed.

“As Council is the developer for this project, any additional action considered constructive to improve on the existing planning permission is within Council’s remit and the Department would be content to engage in any discussions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media