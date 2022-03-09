Cllr Logue calls for traffic impact assessment at Southway

Sinn Féin Councillor, Patricia Logue, has called for a full traffic impact assessment of the roads in and around the proposed new entrance of the City Cemetery at Southway in Derry.

Cllr Logue made her comments after a meeting she hosted with Council Officers, TRIAX (Neighbourhood Partnership Board for the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Fountain and Bishop St areas), Cllr Emma McGinley and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy

She stated that local residents had highlighted concerns about speeding trafic as well as damage caused to vehicles owned by those living in the area.

Cllr Logue said “I felt it was very important to host this meeting to highlight the many issues raised with me by local residents.

“They have spoken about their concerns around the speed of traffic in the area, safety issues such as crossing the road at Southway and also the damage caused to residents' cars by passing traffic.

“I highlighted the need to look at the cumulative impact on past, current and future proposals. And what traffic measures are required to address these and not just look at each in isolation.

“I believe that there is a need for a full traffic impact assessment carried out in the area to ensure this development moves forward as smoothly as possible.”

Of the new entrance to the City Cemetary at Southway, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “DfI Roads, as a statutory consultee, was consulted and provided comment to the planning application as part of the planning authority’s consideration.

“Derry City and Strabane District Council has existing planning permission for a vehicular access to City Cemetery from Southway.

“This planning application (A/2011/0122/F) was approved in April 2013 and was partially completed within the site. The planning permission is still live although the Department understands that the access connection to Southway has not yet been constructed.

“As Council is the developer for this project, any additional action considered constructive to improve on the existing planning permission is within Council’s remit and the Department would be content to engage in any discussions.”