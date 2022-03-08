Derry Schools receive part of £3million investment for Nurture Groups

A further investment of over £3million will be made this year to establish 16 new Nurture Groups across Northern Ireland.

Nurture groups allow schools to offer additional support to children who may be facing other difficulties and support their social, emotional, behavioral or wellbeing needs.

The new Nurture Groups will be established in primary schools as part of the Fair Start Action Plan which has already started.

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, said: “I am pleased to announce that we are bringing forward the expansion of Nurture Groups earlier than planned.

"This investment will help these schools to provide more support to children who are already facing significant challenges and who have social, behavioural, emotional and wellbeing needs.

“Nurturing is a key element in supporting our children to make the best start in life and help to improve their educational outcomes.”

A further 46 funded Nurture Groups will continue to be funded by the Department of Education.

Concluding, the Minister said: “I want to thank all staff involved in nurture within our education settings for their support to date and my officials look forward to working with them in the coming months to continue to deliver this important programme.”

St John's Primary School and St Patrick's Primary School in Derry are the latest primary schools to receive the funding within the city.

St John's Primary School expressed their joy at the recent announcement, "We are absolutely delighted to announce that the Department of Education has announced funding for full-time Nurture Provision at St. John’s Primary School.

"The Nurture class will be taken by a specially trained qualified teacher and classroom assistant who will provide a warm, structured environment where young children will be encouraged to build confidence and learn positive behaviour techniques.

"It is anticipated that this provision will be in operation from September 2022."

Subject to the business case process and necessary approvals, funding will be allocated to the Education Authority and relevant schools at the earliest opportunity.