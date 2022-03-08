Search

08 Mar 2022

Derry AMH knitting hats and "yarn hugs" to send to babies of Ukraine

AMH Foyle are knitting hats for the babies of Ukraine caught up in the ongoing conflict as part of the 'Ukrainian babies and young children appeal'

Nicole Lang

AMH Foyle, a charity organisation in Derry that supports adults experiencing mental ill-health, have been recycling and transforming their hand-knitted Christmas tree into hats and "yarn hugs” for the babies of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian mothers and children are forced to flee their homes, the youngest Ukrainians are caught up in the war whilst temperatures drastically drop and snow falls on the rubble of their beloved cities.

As the world rushes to aid Ukraine in any way they can, AMH Foyle wanted to also offer their support, aiding the most vulnerable.

Along with donating non-perishable products, the ‘Knit & Natter’ group suggested re-purposing the knitted squares created for AMH Foyle Christmas 2021 tree project into knitted clothing for youngsters caught up in the conflict.

The group is now busy transforming the knitted squares into hats and knitted gifts for the 'Ukrainian babies and young children appeal.'

One member of AMH Foyle, Padraig, said: “We have been through our own conflict here and know only too well the psychological and intergenerational trauma this conflict will leave.”

Roisin added: “We just want to connect and let the people of Ukraine know we are thinking of them, this is our action and I am so glad I can help in some way.”

Service Manager of AMH New Horizons Foyle, Pauline Flanagan, is delighted to get everyone involved and extends an appeal to all the people of the North West to look under beds, raid the cupboards, for any leftover odds and ends of wool.

You can post or drop off wool to AMH New Horizons at Unit 13 Springtown Industrial Estate in Derry.

For more information visit: www.amh.org.uk or call 028 71373502

Action Mental Health (AMH) actively promotes the mental health and well-being of people in the community and helps them gain the skills needed to get work or further education.

Council launches leisure survey

Mayor Graham Warke: "This survey aims to find out what people's expectations are when it comes to the sport and leisure activities they would like to engage in."

Council launches leisure survey

