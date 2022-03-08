Foyle MLA Durkan: Autism Bill can "provide a springboard towards the creation of a more equal environment"

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, says Stormont's passing of the Autism Bill will make a meaningful difference to the lives of people with autism and their families

DUP MLA, Pam Cameron's Private Member's Bill was overwhelmingly backed by MLAs in an Assembly vote last night (Monday, March 7).

Mr Durkan insisted that the Bill would strengthen current legislation and assist in the creation of a more inclusive society.

The Bill puts a legal duty on the Department of Health to ensure regionally consistent autism provision and early intervention services.

It also ensures the development of a cross-departmental training strategy and the creation of an autism information service.

“I am delighted, that following many years of work from myself and others, this vital and highly anticipated piece of work has finally passed its Final Stage,” said Mr Durkan.

“I hope it will provide a springboard towards the creation of a more equal, supported and fulfilling environment for individuals with autism, their families and their carers.

“The crux of this legislation is the provision of early intervention services which is in dire need of transformation.

“Thousands of children and their families are currently awaiting an ASD diagnosis, left without support, struggling in a class of their peers without the assistance they desperately need.

“I hope this bill is backed with the necessary funding to help address these lengthy waiting lists and provide a robust framework of support.

“As a society we have made leaps in improving support and developing our understanding of the needs of people with autism. Yet we are nowhere near the finish line.

“The envisaged future of an enlightened, inclusive society depends on the creation of communities where people with autism, their families and carers can feel understood- whether that’s in relation to their education, access to supported housing or finding suitable employment.

“The Autism Amendment Bill isn’t a panacea but it is a start and I want to pay tribute to all the organisations; Autism NI, National Autistic Society, Circle of Support and many others who have worked hard to make these improvements in autism services a reality.

“The passage of this Bill is good news, is a step in the right direction and I look forward to its implementation.”

Autism NI chief executive Kerry Boyd was also delighted with the result of the vote.

She added: “The last few months have been very stressful as we were unsure whether there was enough time left within this current mandate for the bill to be passed, so I am very relieved and grateful for this victory.

“It is time for person-centred autism support services to be delivered, which are easily accessible from childhood right through to adulthood.”