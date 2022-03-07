Derry's Gasyard to host Autism Symposium

The Gasyard Centre in Derry will host an Autism Symposium this week
For International Women's Week 2022 this week, The North West Spectrum members are hosting an Autism Symposium in the Gasyard Centre in Derry with the theme, #breakthebias.
There is to be special guest speakers author Jude Morrow and blogger Sarah McGill, professional panel discussions and networking opportunities with local Autism services.
Everyone is welcome to the event. To register for this event on Thursday March 10 2022 from 12-2.30pm visit @nwspectrum on Facebook and use the link to register or email louisegasyard@gmail.com
Cllr Sandra Duffy: "The cost of living crisis is placing a huge burden on families, workers and individuals right across this city."
Cllr Shaun Harkin: "It's clear we cannot trust or depend the mainstream parties to protect people at a crucial moment."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.