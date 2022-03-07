Exclusive: Russian roulette for Derry man stranded in Moscow

A Derry man in Moscow has spoken exclusively to The Derry News on how he's tried and failed to get out of Russia since Vladimir Putin sent Russian forces to invade Ukraine and how he's resigned himself to being stuck there.

The man, who is from Ardmore, has requested that his name not be mentioned lest there be any repercussions for him from Russian Intelligence for speaking out while still in Russia.

Having moved to Moscow from Derry two years ago to make a new life for himself as both an actor and a therapist, he suddenly found himself having to make a decision on whether to stay or flee Russia following the Ukraine invasion.

While other foreigners have found a way out, he found his own attempts frustrated with one flight cancellation after another blocking his own path home.

Now he accepts that he will have to stay on for the time being but admits that if the war escalates to a greater level than it is now, he will have to jump town and get out of Russia anyway he can.

He said: “I'm quite politically-minded and I was aware of Russian forces on Ukrainian borders but I almost forgot about for a period of time so this war just happened overnight – it felt like it just happened.

“The threat of war was there a few days before it happened and here in Moscow there were people asking questions of 'what do you think will happen?'.

“Most of social media is being compromised by the Russian government so I used (social media site) Telegram and on there was a group based in Ukraine showing footage of armed Russian forces entering past the border and that's when I started to think 'uh-oh...things are starting to get real now'.

“That was about 10 days ago and it is just so incredibly shocking just how much things have changed here.

“Right now, I am in a hotel right in the centre of Moscow and I am one of just a few guests in this hotel – a week ago it was fully-packed. It's just a sign of things to come here.

“Hotels are going to be empty here and no one is going to come here for tourism. H&M just closed up all their stores today, Booking.com – where I booked this hotel room – has stopped here as well as has Air B'n'B. Paypal can no longer be used for financial transactions here.

“Both Twitter and Facebook are down, McDonald's is looking at closing, you can't buy iPhones anymore – all this has happened in the last few days. It is just remarkable how fast things are progressing.

“For me, the biggest shock is the amount of people who have left. I didn't have a huge social circle here but I had a few close friends who were packing their suitcases to leave to Mexico.

“Now flights to Mexico from Moscow were £400 one-way. Now they've gone up to over £4500 – a price rise over 48 hours.

“There are ex-pats here trying to raise money to get out by using Go Fund me pages online for flights because other prices apart from the Mexico one are so extortionate as well.

“Regarding getting the train out of Russia, the borders it has with other countries are gradually closing off. One obvious route would be a train from St Petersburg to Helsinki in Finland – you can't get a train going there now unless you are Finnish or Russian. They (the authorities) are saying it's because of 'Covid reasons' – I don't know if it is.

“Trains in and out are minimal. There are other pathways – for example going into Georgia or Armenia but Russia is a very vast country. It has 13 time zones – it's so huge that me trying to get from Moscow to Armenia is like trying to get from Ireland to St Petersburg.

“There is also the fear of getting stuck anywhere along that way or even being stuck in Armenia and Georgia as you might find difficulties in getting home from there.

“I've also considered maybe going east into Asia. Kazakhstan could be an option as people have got out through there although China won't be as the border there is closed.”

The process of trying to get out has taken its toll – as has the dilemma of whether or not to continue to try and find a way out or to stay in Moscow and ride out the current turmoil to its end.

He added: “I've had several days of flight cancellations and it's been the most exhausting and stressful time I've ever endured.

“While most people are going, there are others who have decided to stay on for various reasons and I've had to weigh up my options.

“There is an ethical and moral option of 'why would I want to stay in a country that is partaking in this war?' I think that is a wrong thing to level at the Russian people because the Russian people didn't start this war. The Russian people are good people and the majority of them don't want to be at war. Their ruling government did.

“You know there's people who live in Britain and other countries, such as America for example, that have caused wars and colonialism and have blood on their hands. Yet it shouldn't be levelled as those people because of what their leaders have done. Just as it shouldn't be levelled at me for staying here.

“The footage you've seen of protests on the streets against the war is accurate as there has been many protests. However, foreigners such as myself have been told to stay away from them because you can think of the draconian measures a foreigner arrested during a protest in wartime might face.

“I went to a meeting the other night at a bar to see how foreigners and locals could support each other as our social circles dwindle. Yet many would not come because they were worried with the bar being in the (city) centre and be at risk of drawing the attention of the authorities and being stopped and questioned.

“I've a very good job here and a good livelihood as well. I made a sacrifice to come over here in the first place because of my own and my son's future.

“I'm trying to just remain level-headed in the face of it all. That said, had I been able to have got a flight that had not been cancelled, I would have been back home by now.

“But since then, I've had time to reflect and decided to stay here for the interim and hope things will improve despite many other leaving. Some have 'left temporarily' but those who have done that might find it difficult to come back in once this is over.

“I spoke to a friend today who was out of Russia for business purposes before the war began – now he can't get back in and all of his stuff is still in his house in Moscow.

“I've currently got all my stuff in storage in case there comes to a point where I really do need to leave.

“Right now, I don't feel at immediate risk in terms of my safety. Yes there is a fear of dread in the air but I do have a good job and a livelihood as well as (financial) security.

“I could give it all up to go and flee but I don't want to live with that regret of knowing things would have out had I stayed and kept my head down.

“On the flip side, if things get really bad, I might be left thinking 'have I made a grave mistake?' by staying on.

“I've just got into the hotel today and trying to take in everything that has happened has just been so overwhelming.

“However, I do have the comfort of being in a city that I really love. Moscow is one of the greatest cities in Europe and it's a shame that not many people will now want to come here.”