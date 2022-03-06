Bringing youth mental health awareness into the open with new podcast

‘Spill the Tae’, a new youth led podcast was launched earlier in the week with the first series of episodes focusing on mental health.

The podcast was launched by Greater Shantallow Community Arts and Studio 2, in response to the current Mental Health situation in Derry and the Covid-19 Pandemic which they believe has caused young peoples mental health to be ‘at an all time low.’

‘Spill the Tae’ will be made up of weekly episodes which will see young people in the city discuss issues that matter the most to them.

The Ballyarnett DEA Youth Mental Health Forum, was also launched simultaneously with the podcast, an initiative which will give young people the chance to host talks, events and lobby decision makers for better investment in mental health for young people in the city.

Speaking about the initiative, Youth Co-Ordinator Alex Duffy said: “After the launch of our successful youth drop-in on Friday evenings, it was a great opportunity to engage the members on how we could address the mental health crisis effecting future generations within the city.

“We then decided to launch not only the Podcast but the Ballyarnett DEA Youth Mental Health Forum, so young people could take the lead in addressing the crisis.”

The podcast has already seen the young people interview local Tiktok sensation MammyBanter, the Mayor and local MLAs.

Mr Duffy said that the young people involved understood the importance of the project and that it would be up to them to decide the focus on the next seasons.

He added: “The young people people are absolutely fantastic and have taken to it so quickly and are making great hosts. Already we can see their confidence grow and their leadership skills flourish.

“The forum hope to achieve real change and to be able to help young people out there who are struggling in silence. The forum plan to smash the stigma by openly talking about the mental health crisis in Derry. The Podcast is only the beginning, real change is happening at Studio2 thanks to these amazing young people.”

More information about the ‘Spill the Tae’ podcast can be found on the ‘Studio 2’ Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/Studio2Derry/