"Worst bail record" teen remanded in custody

A 15-year-old youth has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court after a police officer said he had "the worst bail record" he had ever seen.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was appearing on a breach of bail after he failed to observe his curfew on March 3.

The court was told that police were alerted by G4S that the youth had been out after curfew and was found in his girlfriend's house.

The officer said that police believed that there was 'no chance' the youth would adhere to any conditions and said he had lasted 11 days from being released.

He said that the youth was "a danger to the public and a danger to himself".

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said there had been no new offences and accepted there had been a breach of bail in a long line of breaches.

District Judge Barney McElholm said in all his years in the job he had seen some people who if sober would never commit an offence but when drunk they were a menace.

But he said the problem was what do you do with someone who "continually offends against their own community".

The judge said if the court kept giving people chances they will keep on offending "as there are no consequences".

He added that while there was a presumption of bail for someone his age that did not mean they should be allowed to continue offending.

The judge said there were not enough police officers as it is without them having to deal with people like this youth.

He remanded the youth in custody and said bail conditions had to be obeyed.

The youth will appear again on March 15.