02 Mar 2022

PSNI make cocaine swoop on William Street

PSNI

02 Mar 2022 2:02 PM

Police responding to a report about people acting suspiciously in an alleyway on William Street in Derry during the early hours of today have seized a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs. 

Officers responded to the report, which was made at around 12:20am. A search was conducted and a small quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

A 24-year-old man was dealt with by way of a Community Resolution Notice. 

Inspector McManus said: “Drugs have no place in our community. If you have any concerns about drugs activity in your area call us on 101.” 

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.” 

