SDLP Councillor for Foyleside, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, has called for motorists to be mindful when parking in and around Templemore Sports Complex, stating that urgent action is required to tackle the pavement parking across the city.

Ms Seenoi-Barr calls follow the launch of Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s ‘Think Before You Park’ campaign which encourages drivers to think about where they park and the potential dangers of people being forced to walk around vehicles on to busy roads.

Councillor Seenoi-Barr said: “Drivers parking on pavements, causing an obstruction and damaging footway surfaces is a serious problem and one which discriminates against pedestrians, especially for those with young children, older people and those with visual or mobility impairments.

"Every day, parents and children are putting themselves at risk because of pavement parking.

“In recent weeks I’ve been contacted by several constituents complaining about inconsiderate parking in and around the Templemore Sports Complex area.

"I would urge people using these facilities to be more mindful of the dangers and obstruction pavement parking causes.

“It is also worth adding that pavement surfaces are not designed to carry the weight of vehicles, and the added maintenance cost of repairing cracked and damaged paving adds an unnecessary financial burden to rate payers.

"It is within our own interests, both safety and financial, to stop parking vehicles on pavements.

“We need city and province wide action to address this issue and introduce enforcement on pavement parking.

"Scotland has led the way with the introduction of legislation in 2019 for a nationwide prohibition on pavement parking and I’m hopeful that similar regulation can be introduced here.

"I welcome the efforts taken by SDLP Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, to clamp down on inconsiderate parking, including the launch of a public consultation in December.

"This work will be vital in the progression of legislation to prohibit all vehicles from inconsiderate and obstructive parking which in turn will improve accessibility and safety for all pedestrians.”