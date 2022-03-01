Doyle welcomes establishment of Perinatal Mental Health Teams

Councillor Doyle: "The teams will provide an invaluable support base for mothers"
Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has warmly welcomed the news that Perinatal Mental Health Teams are recruiting in the Western Trust following funding allocated by the Department of Health last year.
Councillor Doyle said: “I am delighted that the recruitment of the new perinatal mental health team is well underway at the Western Trust.
"The teams will provide an invaluable support base for mothers who are currently pregnant or in the postnatal period and are experiencing mental health difficulties or have done so in the past.
"Referrals to the new teams can be made via mental health practitioners or GPs and it is to the credit of the Trust that this new specialist team will be in place soon after the funding for the new regional service was established.”
A spokesperson for the WHSCT added: "The Western Health and Social Care Trust is delighted to have secured funding from the Department of Health to establish a Perinatal Mental Health Service.
"The Trust is in the process of recruiting staff to deliver this service across the Trust area.
"The new multidisciplinary community perinatal mental health team will provide wrap-around maternity and mental health care to women in the perinatal period experiencing mental health difficulties."
Mr Durkan said it was regrettable that people would receive the money near the beginning of Spring and not during the cold winter period
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.