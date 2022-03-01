Search

01 Mar 2022

Doyle welcomes establishment of Perinatal Mental Health Teams

Emmet Doyle

Councillor Doyle: "The teams will provide an invaluable support base for mothers"

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

01 Mar 2022 3:35 PM

Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has warmly welcomed the news that Perinatal Mental Health Teams are recruiting in the Western Trust following funding allocated by the Department of Health last year.

Councillor Doyle said: “I am delighted that the recruitment of the new perinatal mental health team is well underway at the Western Trust.

"The teams will provide an invaluable support base for mothers who are currently pregnant or in the postnatal period and are experiencing mental health difficulties or have done so in the past.

"Referrals to the new teams can be made via mental health practitioners or GPs and it is to the credit of the Trust that this new specialist team will be in place soon after the funding for the new regional service was established.”

A spokesperson for the WHSCT added: "The Western Health and Social Care Trust is delighted to have secured funding from the Department of Health to establish a Perinatal Mental Health Service.

"The Trust is in the process of recruiting staff to deliver this service across the Trust area.

"The new multidisciplinary community perinatal mental health team will provide wrap-around maternity and mental health care to women in the perinatal period experiencing mental health difficulties."

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

