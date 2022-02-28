Search

28 Feb 2022

Derry woman completes mammoth fundraising venture raising thousands for charity

Marie picture with the Mayor and Jenny McCartan from Alzhemier's society before she embarked on her 79th and final walk for the charity

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

28 Feb 2022 7:55 PM

Local Derry woman, Marie Ward, has captured the hearts of the city as completed her 79th and final walk as part of a charity fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society on Friday (February 25).

Marie, who sadly lost her mum Elizabeth Diamond to dementia in 2020, has since raised over £11,300, for the charity who have ensured all funds will come back to Northern Ireland to help local causes.

Marie began her charity venture in June last year, committing to 79 walks, a walk for every year of her beloved mum's life, around the route of the Derry bridges.

Marie has walked with many people from across the city, taking a walking partner for every walk, often walking with a stranger that was touched by her story.

Marie with her mum, Elizabeth, who sadly passed away in February 2020

The public have followed her fundraising journey as Marie posted a photo and story with every partner she walked with and how her story resonated with them.

Marie's final walk, held on the two year anniversary of her late mum, saw everyone she had walked with, including the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, return to Ebrington Square and support her final walk.

Congratulating Marie on her amazing achievement, Mayor Warke said: "I want to give a massive congratulations to Marie on her 79th and final walk.

"Marie has raised an unbelievable amount of money for Alzheimer's Society and she truly is an incredible lady."

Marie pictured with her family and those who were a part of her fundraising journey 

Marie thanked the Mayor, her family and friends, and everyone who has supported her in a heartwarming and emotional speech at Ebrington Square.

Speaking after her final walk and a night of celebrations, Marie said: "Thank you so much to every single person who walked with me yesterday.

"Thank you for all your very generous donations and for your very kind words.

"As I said yesterday, there are so many to thank for making yesterday happen.

"Firstly, a huge thanks to Jenay McCartan, Marianne Flood and Martin Reilly from Alzheimers Society for all your support during this challenge.

"Thanks to the Mayor for coming to start us off, thanks to Ebrington Regeneration Office for allowing me to use their space, to Robyn Melarky and Tesco Lisnagelvin for providing us with refreshments and thank you to ARC for lending me your equipment for the event.

"Thanks to my hubby, Martin for always looking after me and for being Marshall and all he did to set the event up and clear it again.

"Thanks also to my son, Kevin Ward, for being Marshall and to Ursula Doherty for checking in everyone. Thank you to Chloe McKinney for being my First Aider.

"Thanks to Kevin for all his technical help and to Deborah for accompanying me on so many walks.

"A huge thank you to my friends and my amazing family for looking after me and supporting me through this challenge.

"Thank you for listening to me moaning when I came home soaked or sore and for all your pep talks and words of encouragement.

"It feels amazing to have made it to walk 79 and I am so overwhelmed with the money raised for such a worthy cause, thank you all so much."

Donations continue to flood in for Marie's fundraiser and you can still donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/79-walks-for- dementia?fbclid= IwAR3Ve4Y2p6kcU0_ ApJBDTCvKJoVw7RbDWTeOcw72nwiaO y3TWx2i8eKFsXw

